The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their third straight game Monday with a 39-23 victory against Bentonville West inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers (11-3) led 7-4 after the first quarter and 22-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 31-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Brooke Ross had nine, Mimo Jacklik eight, Anna Wlelkinski five and Audrey Sears, Rachel Rine, Cailee Johnson, Sophie Stephenson and Faith Ellis each with one.

Ninth-grade boys

Siloam Springs fell to West 48-36 in the ninth-grade boys game.

The Wolverines led 12-5 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime. Siloam Springs cut the deficit 31-25 going into the fourth quarter, where West outscored the Panthers 17-11.

Dalton Newman led Siloam Springs (6-6) with 16 points with Connor Clayton scoring six, Nathan Vachon five, Malachi Watkins and Levi Fox each with three, Wilson Cunningham two and Gabe Cruz one.

Tucker Anderson led West with 18 points, while Dawson Price had 10.

Up next

The ninth-graders return to action Thursday at Rogers.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys play at Rogers Kirksey on Wednesday and at Fayetteville Woodland on Thursday. The seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Kirksey on Wednesday and Woodland on Thursday.

Sports on 01/22/2020