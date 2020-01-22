50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Leaders in Agriculture began a program to improve the general public's view and understanding of farming and its contributions to America.

Urban citizens often made the farmer the "fall guy" for high food prices, when the fact was that the farmer was probably doing a more effective job of increasing production than any other type of business or industry.

The American people enjoyed the world's highest standard of living in large measure because of steadily rising efficiency in agriculture. Ten years earlier, the output of one farmer fed 23 people; (in 1970), one farmer fed 43 people. That was better than an 80% increase in the previous 10 years.

With this great increase in farm productivity, the cost of food as a portion of the weekly or regular take-home paycheck had declined from 25%, accepted as the norm a generation prior, to 20% as recently as 1960 to 16.5% (in 1970). The gains came despite greatly increased costs in all phases of food distribution from the farmer to the consumer.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Paul Eiland put a lid on a final frantic few minutes of play by sinking two free throws with :01 remaining as Siloam Springs toppled the Greenwood Bulldogs, 52-48, at Panther Gym.

Eiland, despite feeling a little under the weather, battled the bullying Bulldogs underneath for 19 points and six rebounds -- both stats good enough for team leadership. On-again, off-again Darrin Storms recuperating from a lackluster performance at Pulaski Robinson to pour in 16 points.

"I'm proud of the kids' effort again," said Siloam Springs coach Dale Akins. "This is an awfully big win for us. But, we just can't put people away."

--

First a complaint: Coach Gregg Grant of the defending AAA-West Conference champion Greenwood Lady Bulldogs was not pleased that Siloam Springs shot 37 free throws to his team's five.

Siloam Springs coach Debbie Sharp's response:

"The fouls were consistent with the way the ballgame went. Every one of our trips to the free-throw line were legitimate. I don't feel like we were given anything that we didn't deserve."

With that out of the way, the Siloam Springs Lady Panthers were indeed the superior team -- with or without the bruises they took from the Lady Bulldogs' hacks -- in a 74-58 triumph at Panther Gym.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Louis Tugwell landed in Siloam Springs with his parents, Noel and Lori Tugwell, after coming to the United States from his native Haiti. Louis, 12, had been adopted in 2007 by the Tugwells, but paperwork held up his trip until after the massive earthquake that hit the island almost two weeks earlier. Louis was pictured with his sister Lili, Lori, Noel and Louis' brother, Silas.

Mayor David Allen read a proclamation declaring Saturday, Jan. 23, Louis Tugwell Day after the boy and his adoptive parents returned from Haiti. A homecoming celebration was held at the local airport.

Community on 01/22/2020