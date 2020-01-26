The Siloam Springs bowling team competed Thursday against Bentonville West at Community Bowl in Siloam Springs.

The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Wolverines 1,811 to 1,652.

Senior captain Sydney Smith led the Lady Panthers with a high game of 176, while senior Ericka Galloway rolled a 173.

The Panthers also defeated the Wolverines, 2,359 to 2,031.

Team captain Jakob Elledge rolled games of 180 and 185, while senior Matt Utz had the high game of the night at 211.

Sophomore Colton Clark rolled a 191, while freshmen Asa Johnson and Riley Bell had games of 181 and 171, respectively.

The bowling teams return to action on Tuesday against Bentonville at Community Bowl. Siloam Springs then travels to Rogers Bowling Center on Wednesday to compete against Rogers High and Rogers Heritage.

