The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up a 51-30 road win at Rogers on Thursday night.

The Panthers (7-6, 2-1 Northwest Arkansas Conference) led 14-9 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored the Mounties 16-7 in the third quarter to go up 38-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Vachon hit four 3-pointers and led Siloam Springs with 17 points. Dalton Newman hit two treys and had 16 points, while Connor Clayton added nine. Gabriel Cruz, Malachi Watkins, Blake Mathias and Jaxson Spence each scored two, while Levi Fox had one.

Jackson Harris led Rogers with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their fourth straight Thursday night with a 51-26 win at Rogers.

The Lady Panthers (12-3, 3-0 NWAC) led 18-2 after the first quarter and 36-10 at halftime.

Siloam Springs pulled ahead 42-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 21 points, while Brooke Smith had 12, Mimo Jacklik seven, Rachel Rine five, Sofia Santiago three, Faith Ellis two and Audrey Sears one.

Lilly Duncan led the Lady Mounties with eight.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys saw their four-game winning streak end on Thursday night with a 68-26 loss at Fayetteville Woodland.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 5-5 overall.

The eighth-grade boys won their fourth straight game on Wednesday with a 38-35 victory at Rogers Kirksey.

The Panthers trailed Kirksey 13-10 after the first period but came back to tie the game 19-19 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 33-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 23 points, while Mason Simmons had 13, Eric Debler and Cayden Hansen each with one.

J.T. Miller led Kirksey with 13 while Graycen Cash had 12.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls dropped their fourth straight loss Thursday with a 41-14 setback against Fayetteville Woodland.

Woodland led 18-1 after the first quarter and 24-9 at halftime. Woodland carried a 35-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jayla Johnson and Mariyah Moss each had 10 points to lead Woodland.

Chaney Stanaland and Lexi Masters each had three points to lead the Lady Panthers (3-7), while Addison Pilcher, Ellen Slater, Isabella Anglin-Rovira and Emily Keehn each had two.

The eighth-grade girls lost to Rogers Kirksey 37-27 on Wednesday night.

Kirksey led 11-6 after the first quarter and 23-8 at halftime. Kirksey took a 35-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Ara Manor led Kirksey with 22 points.

Keehn led the Lady Panthers with eight, while Stanaland had six, Slater and Pilcher each with five and Masters three.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys saw their four-game winning streak end Thursday with a 61-20 loss at Fayetteville Woodland.

Woodland led 38-13 at halftime.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (6-4) with 12 points, while Landon Fain had three, Mikey McKinley and Alec Pearson each with two and Darian Caldwell one.

The seventh-grade boys picked up a 40-34 win at Rogers Kirksey on Wednesday night.

Siloam Springs led 10-7 after the first quarter, but Kirksey rallied to take a 21-20 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Kirksey 9-4 in the third quarter to take a 29-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Flores led Siloam Springs with 15 points, while Caldwell and Jackson Still each had nine, Kimber Haggard six and Pearson one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls lost to Fayetteville Woodland 37-22 on Thursday night.

Woodland led 14-7 after the first quarter and 20-11 at halftime. Woodland took a 32-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Ruth Hansen led the Lady Panthers (3-8) with eight points, while Aveary Speed had seven, Kayleigh Castanedo three and Jaylin Harried and Quinonez with two.

Mariyah Moss led Woodland with 12 points.

The seventh-grade girls defeated Rogers Kirksey 32-21 on Wednesday.

Kirksey led 9-8 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs took a 15-14 lead at halftime.

The Lady Panthers extended their led to 22-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Harried led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Speed had eight, Hansen and Abigail Herndon each with five, Kaidence Prendergast with two and Castanedo with one.

Audry Pender led Kirksey with 11 points.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams return to action on Monday at Springdale Lakeside.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Springdale Central on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls play at Central.

Sports on 01/26/2020