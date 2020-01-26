Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Sydney Moorman's shot is blocked by Little Rock Christian's Wynter Rogers. The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Panthers 55-37 on Friday inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs' girls were able to execute a lot of their gameplan Friday night, but it still wasn't enough to slow down defending 5A state champion Little Rock Christian.

The Lady Warriors remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play with their eighth straight win overall -- 55-37 victory over the Lady Panthers inside Panther Activity Center.

5A-West Conference basketball standings Girls^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L LR Christian^15-2^5-0 Greenwood^14-4^4-1 Vilonia^16-2^4-1 Alma^11-7^3-2 Beebe^9-8^2-3 Greenbrier^7-10^1-4 Russellville^6-10^1-4 Siloam Springs^6-11^0-5 Last week January 21 Greenwood 71, Siloam Springs 31 LR Christian 62, Beebe 43 Vilonia 67, Greenbrier 56 Alma 56, Russellville 49 January 24 LR Christian 55, Siloam Springs 37 Alma 38, Greenbrier 30 Greenwood 61, Beebe 34 Vilonia 83, Russellville 62 This week January 28 Russellville at Siloam Springs Alma at Greenwood Greenbrier at Beebe Vilonia at LR Christian January 31 Siloam Springs at Vilonia Beebe at Alma Greenwood at Greenbrier LR Christian at Russellville

The final margin of victory was 18, but the game was closer for most of the first three quarters.

Siloam Springs head coach Tim Rippy was pleased with the Lady Panthers' effort against the defending state champs.

"I thought we played well," Rippy said. "We did a really good of trying to do what we thought would keep us in the game: Help control the tempo, get back on defense, battle physically on the boards."

Little Rock Christian head coach Ronald Rogers agreed that the Lady Panthers (6-11, 0-5) gave his team problems at times.

"Siloam played a really good game," Rogers said. "This time of year you really want to come in and grind out wins. If you're fortunate enough to get your 10 points that's a bonus. That's what we're doing. We're going to keep grinding out and I thought defensively we played well."

Little Rock Christian (15-2, 5-0) scored the opening basket and led the whole way but never could pull away from the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Warriors led 13-8 after the first quarter and 28-15 at halftime.

Siloam Springs kept it at 13 late in third quarter after a 3-pointer from Sydney Moorman. LRC led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Wynter Rogers led LRC with 16 points and Yasmin Ott had 10.

Jael Harried led Siloam Springs with 14 points with Sydney Moorman chipping in 10.

LR Christian 55, Siloam Springs 37

LR Christian 13 15 16 11 -- 55

Siloam Springs 8 7 11 11 -- 37

LR Christian (15-2, 5-0): Rogers 16, Ott 10, Elley 7, Robeson 6, K. Hopper 5, Isom 4, A. Hopper 4, Cross 3.

Siloam Springs (6-11, 0-5): Harried 14, Moorman 10, Fortner 3, Hevener 3, Riley 3, Tiefel 2, Henderson 2.

Greenwood 71, Siloam Springs 31

Greenwood enjoyed a balanced scoring night in a mercy-rule victory over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs led 49-14 at halftime.

Harley Terry led Greenwood with 10 points, while Maggie Rozell and Ally Sockey each had nine and Kinley Fisher and Jaelin Glass each scored eight.

Jael Harried led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Sydney Moorman had six, Quincy Efurd and Hannah Riley each with five, Brooke Henderson three, Morgan Winesburg and Reina Tiefel each with two and Alexsis Fortner one.

Up next

The Lady Panthers host Russellville on Tuesday before rounding out the first half of 5A-West play Friday at Vilonia.

"Tuesday's a big one, and I think we're looking forward to it," Rippy said. "I hope we gained some confidence from tonight, playing well and making some shots at home, and Tuesday's another home game for us. We're excited to go compete and play. Don't give up on this team yet. I really think there's a lot of fight."

