Glen E. Brown

Glen E. Brown, 71-year-old resident of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away January 21, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice. Born July 25, 1948 to Mable M. Brown he was a lifelong resident of Northwest Arkansas. Growing up in Siloam Springs he was a graduate of Siloam Springs High School and attended Northwest Arkansas Community College. He served six years in the Arkansas Army National Guard after training at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He worked for the Siloam Springs Fire Department and after moving to Springdale he enjoyed working for the Arkansas Missouri Railroad passenger train sightseeing trips from Springdale to Van Buren. Family was very special to Glen, with the annual Brown family Thanksgiving a time he looked forward to every year.

He was preceded in death by his wife Colleen; daughter Rosa; mother Mable; maternal grandparents, William Arthur and Rosa Jane Brown; and two uncles, Forrest "Bish" Brown and Richard "Dick" Brown.

He is survived by two aunts, Marie (Brown) Nichols and Frances Brown; cousins Carol Smith (Larry), Terry Brown (Diane), Lori Allen (Tim), Brenda Huss (Joe--Glen's best friend and fishing buddy), Rhonda King (Charlie); very dear friends, Mr. and Mrs. Terry Carpenter; and his beloved dog "Sassy." In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the animal shelter of your choice.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. A visitation will follow at the First Christian Church, 1405 West Jefferson, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Anne Wilson Schaef

Anne Wilson Schaef (Unega Uwohali AdanvAgeya), 85, of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Anne was born on March 22, 1934, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in the hospital, which in 1934 was above the firehouse, to Paul Ragsdale and Manilla Maude Longan.

Dr. Anne Wilson Schaef was an internationally known author of 17 books including her New York Times bestseller, When Society Becomes an Addict. Her book Meditations for Women Who Do Too Much sold millions of copies around the world in many languages. She was a huge supporter of women, indigenous people and all creation. She traveled extensively, teaching, speaking and touching many people and making a profound impact on millions of lives with her Living in Process work and sharing her Cherokee upbringing. She called herself a proud hillbilly, loved auctions, being in nature, and was grateful for the wonderful life she was given.

She is survived by her husband, John Charles "Chuck" Tesmer of the home; lifetime companion/manager, Pete Sidley of the home; son, Rodney Wilson of Louisville, Colorado; daughter, Beth Wilson of Portland, Oregon; grandson, Alexander Saavedra of California; Hanai daughters, Annika Hirmke and Kapua Chandler; Hanai grandsons, Jack Hutchens and Aiden Kelly; her beloved international Living in Process network; family members, Josephine Potter of the home and Roger Westbrook of Kauai; and her beloved elder dog Coyote (and Bud and Squeaks); and numerous kids from Boulder, Colorado, and around the world.

She is preceded in death by her father that raised her, Virgil Willey, and her sisters Peggy Williams, Mary Kahn, Andrea Axtell, Jeanette Timentwa, and Raphaela Best. She has extended family throughout the world including on the Blackfoot Reserve in Canada; Ohana on Kauai; Chicago; Arizona; Owensboro, Kentucky; Siloam Springs; Montana; Croatia; New Zealand and Australia. She always said that everybody was her family and lived that way.

A private burial will be held at Baptist Mission Cemetery of Adair County, Oklahoma, under the direction of Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

