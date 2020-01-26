Photo courtesy of Wayland Baptist Sports Information John Brown sophomore Maddie Altman goes up for a shot as Wayland Baptist's Kelea Pool looks on during Thursday's game in Plainview, Texas.

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- The Golden Eagles shot more than 40 percent from the floor but were unable to overcome 24 turnovers as the John Brown University women's basketball team suffered an 89-59 loss at No. 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Thursday night inside the Hutcherson Center.

Sophomores Maddie Altman and Haley James came off the bench to provide eight and six points, respectively, but once again the bulk of the John Brown (5-13, 1-8 Sooner Athletic) scoring effort came from freshman Tarrah Stephens. Stephens hit 7 of 12 from the field to score 15 points, and she grabbed a team-high six boards and posted three blocks. Junior Taylor Fergen hit double-figure scoring by adding 10 points in the setback.

The visitors shot 42 percent from the field (24 of 57), including 8 of 17 in the fourth quarter (47 percent), but the Flying Queens committed only nine turnovers in the game, leading to 20 more field goal attempts.

After starting the evening in a 13-4 hole, John Brown used a pair of buckets from Stephens and a timely triple from sophomore Marta Matamala to pull within eight, 19-11. A pair of Fergen free throw conversions forced a 19-13 score at the end of one.

Wayland shot 9 of 18 from the field in the second quarter and pulled away by doubling up the Golden Eagles, 26-13 in the period to take a 45-26 lead into the intermission.

Five Flying Queens finished in double-figure scoring, paced by Morgan Bennett's 15-point outing. Payton Brown added 13 while Kambrey Blakey contributed 12. Both Kelea Pool and Kaylee Edgemon pitched in with 10 as WBU earned its sixth-consecutive win over John Brown inside the Hutcherson Center.

Baptist finished 35 of 77 from the field (46 percent) and capitalized by converting JBU miscues into 25 points off turnovers, building a lead as many as 34 midway through the final quarter.

JBU was scheduled to return to action Saturday at Oklahoma Panhandle State. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back at home Thursday against Mid-America Christian.

01/26/2020