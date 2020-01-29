Jan. 20
• Belinda Lee Estrada, 33, cited in connection with unlawful distribution of sexual images.
• Saul Campos, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lola Ann Miller, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt.
• Recus Dornell Paul, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public, criminal mischief - 2nd degree.
• Lester Miuricio Mancia, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Anthony Bernard Brown, 38, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Tashanda Jane Barnum, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 21
• Joshua Shane Gross, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jacob Willie Price, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.
• Steve Flores Saucedo, 37, cited in connection with seat belt use required, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, improper use of evidences of registration.
• Lindsay Nicole Carson, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.
• Luis D. Padilla-Cruz, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear, improper use of evidences of registration, seat belt use required.
• Braulio Cardenas, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Nathan Royce Norton, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 22
• Chad Wayne Pruitt, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Meagan Danielle Bergthold, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 23
• Wyatt Augustus Clough, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.
• Michael Allen Hohn, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Timothy Scott Jones, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• James Wesley Dodd, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 24
• Minerva Phizema, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 25
• Autumn Nicole Sieber, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amber Faye Sessions, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Justin Ralph Powers, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Trudy Ann Shuman, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon Keith Russell, 36, arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation, no proof of ownership x2.
Jan. 26
• Jeffrey Lamb, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication, failure to appear.
• Jason Carlson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rickson Timothy, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Rickson Timothy, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Patrick R. Ruhland, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Print Headline: Arrests and Citations