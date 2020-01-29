Jan. 20

• Belinda Lee Estrada, 33, cited in connection with unlawful distribution of sexual images.

• Saul Campos, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lola Ann Miller, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt.

• Recus Dornell Paul, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public, criminal mischief - 2nd degree.

• Lester Miuricio Mancia, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Anthony Bernard Brown, 38, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Tashanda Jane Barnum, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 21

• Joshua Shane Gross, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jacob Willie Price, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Steve Flores Saucedo, 37, cited in connection with seat belt use required, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, improper use of evidences of registration.

• Lindsay Nicole Carson, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• Luis D. Padilla-Cruz, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear, improper use of evidences of registration, seat belt use required.

• Braulio Cardenas, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Nathan Royce Norton, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 22

• Chad Wayne Pruitt, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Meagan Danielle Bergthold, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 23

• Wyatt Augustus Clough, 21, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• Michael Allen Hohn, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Timothy Scott Jones, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• James Wesley Dodd, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 24

• Minerva Phizema, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 25

• Autumn Nicole Sieber, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amber Faye Sessions, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Justin Ralph Powers, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Trudy Ann Shuman, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Keith Russell, 36, arrested in connection with operation of a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation, no proof of ownership x2.

Jan. 26

• Jeffrey Lamb, 44, arrested in connection with public intoxication, failure to appear.

• Jason Carlson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rickson Timothy, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Patrick R. Ruhland, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

General News on 01/29/2020