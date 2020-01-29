Jan. 13

• Tommy Potarf, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Cole Gardner, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Amber Sue Solorzano, 34, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• April Dawn Blankenship, 34, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Lee Myrick, 28, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 27, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 14

• Michael Arizmendez, 30, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Beza Eliana Gumm, 19, was cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test, possession of a controlled substance.

• Vanessa Kaye Holt, 36, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brian Aaron Qualls, 33, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 15

• Jay Yang, 59, was arrested in connection with sexual assault-2nd degree.

• Crystle Rachelle Barraza, 53, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia-x4, driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Jessie Eugene Belyeu, 55, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Charles Edward Lowe, 53, was arrested in connection with interference with emergency communications-1st degree.

• Jack Rendell Sawyers Jr., 49, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance-x2, possession of drug paraphernalia-x2.

• Samantha Rashell Colmenero, 22, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Donald Lee Ross, 36, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 16

• Austin Blaze Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering, financial identity fraud-nonfinancial identity fraud, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card, theft by receiving.

• Krystal Dawn Lunsford, 32, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering, financial identity fraud-nonfinancial identity fraud, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card, theft by receiving.

• Daniel Sherman Reece, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Fields, 41, was cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd degree.

• Jacqueline Marie Smith, 29, was cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd degree.

• Ester Cabrera, 60, was arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member-3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury, disorderly conduct.

• Allison Shyneah Hillian, 28, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 17

• Garry Gene Palone, 60, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bradley Clifton Tucker, 45, was arrested in connection with assault on family or household member-3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• April Dawn Altes, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jesse Caylen Childers, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear, no driver's license.

• Edward H. Yarberry, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 18

• Juvenile, 15, was cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, no driver's license, driving left of center, hit and run accident.

• Kurtis Ryan Hubbard, 19, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia-x2, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Shayla Marie Kirk, 23, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 49, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 19

• Jack Dwane Birge, 53, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nicholas Kyle Kelley, 27, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

• Mark Bernard Matthews, 52, was arrested in connection with city ordinance (alcohol).

• Wyatt Flynn Price, 23, was arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Cori Lynn Hall, 22, was cited in connection with battery-3rd degree.

• Cherokee Faith Osborn, 22, was cited in connection with battery-3rd degree.

