Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and Citations by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Jan. 13

• Tommy Potarf, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Cole Gardner, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Amber Sue Solorzano, 34, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• April Dawn Blankenship, 34, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Lee Myrick, 28, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 27, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 14

• Michael Arizmendez, 30, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Beza Eliana Gumm, 19, was cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test, possession of a controlled substance.

• Vanessa Kaye Holt, 36, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brian Aaron Qualls, 33, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 15

• Jay Yang, 59, was arrested in connection with sexual assault-2nd degree.

• Crystle Rachelle Barraza, 53, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia-x4, driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Jessie Eugene Belyeu, 55, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Charles Edward Lowe, 53, was arrested in connection with interference with emergency communications-1st degree.

• Jack Rendell Sawyers Jr., 49, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance-x2, possession of drug paraphernalia-x2.

• Samantha Rashell Colmenero, 22, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Donald Lee Ross, 36, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 16

• Austin Blaze Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering, financial identity fraud-nonfinancial identity fraud, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card, theft by receiving.

• Krystal Dawn Lunsford, 32, was arrested in connection with breaking or entering, financial identity fraud-nonfinancial identity fraud, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card, theft by receiving.

• Daniel Sherman Reece, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Fields, 41, was cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd degree.

• Jacqueline Marie Smith, 29, was cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor-3rd degree.

• Ester Cabrera, 60, was arrested in connection with assault on a family or household member-3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury, disorderly conduct.

• Allison Shyneah Hillian, 28, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 17

• Garry Gene Palone, 60, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bradley Clifton Tucker, 45, was arrested in connection with assault on family or household member-3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• April Dawn Altes, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jesse Caylen Childers, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear, no driver's license.

• Edward H. Yarberry, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 18

• Juvenile, 15, was cited in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, no driver's license, driving left of center, hit and run accident.

• Kurtis Ryan Hubbard, 19, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia-x2, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Shayla Marie Kirk, 23, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

• Ronnie Dale Fitts, 49, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 19

• Jack Dwane Birge, 53, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nicholas Kyle Kelley, 27, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

• Mark Bernard Matthews, 52, was arrested in connection with city ordinance (alcohol).

• Wyatt Flynn Price, 23, was arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Cori Lynn Hall, 22, was cited in connection with battery-3rd degree.

• Cherokee Faith Osborn, 22, was cited in connection with battery-3rd degree.

General News on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: Arrests and Citations

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT