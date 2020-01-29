The Siloam Springs bowling teams competed against Fort Smith Northside last Friday at Bowling World in Fort Smith.

The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bears 2,036 to 1,650.

Sydney Smith led the Lady Panthers with a high game of 213, while Ericka Galloway had a 173.

The boys team fell to Grizzlies, 2,454 to 2,370.

The Panthers trailed by 108 pins after the first game and cut the deficit to 67 heading into the Baker games.

Broc Hilburn rolled the high game for the Panthers with a 209, while Jakob Elledge had a 200. Riley Bell rolled a 190, while Colton Clark had a 185.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to host Bentonville on Tuesday at Community Bowl. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to travel to Rogers Bowling Center on Wednesday to face Rogers High and Rogers Heritage.

Sports on 01/29/2020