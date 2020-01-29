Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bowlers split with Fort Smith Northside n The girls were victorious, while the boys fell to the Grizzlies. by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs bowling teams competed against Fort Smith Northside last Friday at Bowling World in Fort Smith.

The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bears 2,036 to 1,650.

Sydney Smith led the Lady Panthers with a high game of 213, while Ericka Galloway had a 173.

The boys team fell to Grizzlies, 2,454 to 2,370.

The Panthers trailed by 108 pins after the first game and cut the deficit to 67 heading into the Baker games.

Broc Hilburn rolled the high game for the Panthers with a 209, while Jakob Elledge had a 200. Riley Bell rolled a 190, while Colton Clark had a 185.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to host Bentonville on Tuesday at Community Bowl. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to travel to Rogers Bowling Center on Wednesday to face Rogers High and Rogers Heritage.

Sports on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: Bowlers split with Fort Smith Northside

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT