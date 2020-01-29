50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Walter Gray announced that the Chamber of Commerce would let the contract in the near future for the first full color brochure on Siloam Springs.

The brochure was to have 17 color pictures of the city and surrounding area with written information about churches, schools, utility rates and other vital information people seek when planning a vacation or a move to Siloam.

"The Chamber has eight to 10 requests each week about our city," said Gray.

"A brochure of the quality we will have is expensive, about $1,400 for the photography, art work, layout and printing," Gray said. "We can use the profits from the annual banquet for about half the costs."

The 1970 annual banquet drew one of the largest crowds ever to attend that type of Chamber function. Over 400 meals were served at the dinner in spite of the bad weather.

The photography work was to be done in the spring and the finished brochure available about July 1.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce awarded its first Leadership of Tomorrow Award to Josh Allen in recognition of his volunteerism and dedication to coaching a group of fifth and sixth graders while in high school.

"In today's society, we sometimes tend to overlook acts of selflessness, leadership and volunteerism by our youth. So often, we only hear the negative side of a young person's conduct or deeds. However, many times there are an abundance of positive achievements that should be recognized," said Karen Brown, presenter of the Leadership of Tomorrow Award.

Brown said the award started when the parents of the fifth and sixth grade basketball team Allen coached for two years were wanting to recognize him in some way. She said in that wish is where the Leadership of Tomorrow Award began.

"It is with pleasure that I begin a new tradition in Siloam Springs -- a Youth Recognition Award," she said. "This award recognizes a young person's outstanding strength in leadership, volunteerism and/or heroism."

Brown complimented Allen's spirit of volunteerism.

Brown said Allen unknowingly boosted self-esteem, tamed egos, inspired fallen spirits, cultivated friendships, fostered good sportsmanship, promoted good study habits, encouraged good physical fitness habits and other positive character building attitudes. She said Allen never asked more of a parent or child than he was prepared to give himself.

"We all need someone to look up to -- and tonight, let's take a few minutes to look up to Josh Allen, she concluded.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2005

Kelly Williams of The Balloon Closet in Siloam Springs earned certified balloon artist status.

Williams was one of a select group of balloon professionals who successfully completed a series of tests, including oral and practical examinations.

The certification was administered by the Qualatex Balloon Network, a professional organization dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in balloon decor and bouquets.

