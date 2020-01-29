GOODWELL, Okla. -- Sophomore Luke Harper hit back-to-back triples to cap a 21-4 run after halftime and the Golden Eagles turned a five-point halftime lead into a blowout victory as the No. 10 John Brown University men's basketball team handed Oklahoma Panhandle State a 94-68 decision on Saturday afternoon inside Anchor D Arena.

Harper was unstoppable in the second half, shooting 5 of 6 from the field, including 4 of 4 behind the arc, while junior Densier Carnes continued his incredible streak of double-doubles to four consecutive games.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Mid-America Christian^10-0^19-0 John Brown^9-1^18-2 SW Assemblies of God^7-3^15-3 Texas Wesleyan^7-3^14-5 Wayland Baptist^6-4^13-6 Langston^4-6^11-8 Science and Arts^4-6^9-10 Southwestern Christian^3-7^10-8 Oklahoma City^3-7^10-9 Central Christian^2-8^9-9 Panhandle State^0-10^4-14 Last week’s results January 21 Wayland Baptist 94, Panhandle State 59 January 23 John Brown 64, Wayland Baptist 56 Mid-America Christian 96, Southwestern Christian 91 Science and Arts 96, Oklahoma City 90 (OT) Southwestern Assemblies of God 77, Central Christian 60 Texas Wesleyan 88, Langston 74 Panhandle State 76, Bacone 64 January 25 John Brown 94, Panhandle State 68 Science and Arts 102, Southwestern Christian 92 Mid-America Christian 89, Oklahoma City 75 SW Assemblies of God 97, Langston 94 (OT) Central Christian 78, Texas Wesleyan 75 Wayland Baptist 104, Bacone 47 This week Tuesday’s game Science and Arts at Mid-America Christian (n) Thursday’s games Mid-America Christian at John Brown Southwestern Christian at Langston Oklahoma City at Central Christian SW Assemblies of God at Panhandle State Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist Bacone at Science and Arts Saturday’s games John Brown at Science and Arts Southwestern Christian at Central Christian Langston at Oklahoma City SW Assemblies of God at Wayland Baptist Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State Bacone at Mid-America Christian

The Golden Eagles (18-2, 9-1 Sooner Athletic) -- who have won six straight games -- are now out to their best 20-game start since 2012-13, when John Brown started out 17-3. That was the last season John Brown captured the Sooner Athletic regular season title.

Panhandle State (4-14, 0-10) actually shot very well, including 54 percent in the first half. Although the Aggies hit 6 of 9 from behind the arc through the first 20 minutes, the hosts still couldn't regain any type of lead or momentum after losing its modest four-point advantage early in the contest. OPSU hit 22 of 45 from the floor (49 percent) but was undone by 19 turnovers and a 1 of 8 effort from three in the second half.

Carnes led all scorers with 22 points, while Harper finished with 17. Three other Golden Eagles finished in double-digit range, including an efficient 5 of 9 effort from senior Quintin Bailey that resulted in 14 points, including a pair of blocks. Junior Rokas Grabliauskas contributed 11 points and freshman James Beckom came off the bench to contribute 10 on a 6 of 8 effort from the charity stripe.

"We always talk about how Saturday games usually come down to which team will be the tougher team," head coach Jason Beschta said. "When you don't have time to do much on Friday, can we be ready to make plays and make adjustments on Saturday when we need to? I think after not getting enough defensive stops and allowing penetration, which ended up in threes in the first half, we owned up to the changes we had to make and did it. I was really proud of the way we responded today in the second half.

"It's an accomplishment to come out of this long road trip with a pair of victories. We're excited to start the second half of conference play now, and it's going to be a battle all the way to the end."

Alongside three Harper treys, Carnes and sophomore Ira Perrier each hit triples in the pivotal 21-4 rally to kick off the second half. Bailey added a pair of layups as he took advantage of the John Brown ball movement and size advantage in the paint.

DK Sumo hit 7 of 16 from the field to lead all Aggies in scoring with 16 points. Auston Chatman contributed a perfect shooting night, 4 of 4 from the field including three triples, to finish with 15 points and seven rebounds while Jalen Williams added 14 points and five boards. Before fouling out, Quentin Fankhouser scored 11 in the loss.

While the John Brown defense gave up three more points this afternoon than its average allowance, the Golden Eagle offense saw production from 10 different players, including a pair of first-half triples from Adam Asgeirsson and a three-pointer from deep in the corner by freshman Kobe Robinson in the final minute of play. JBU finished scoring 15 points more than its average output. Coupled with Panhandle's 13 second-half turnovers, John Brown etched its sixth-straight victory and pulled out a sweep of the longest SAC road trip of the season.

The Golden Eagles will vie for a tie atop the Sooner Athletic Conference standings on Thursday night when John Brown welcomes undefeated No. 2 Mid-America Christian to Bill George Arena for a heavyweight showdown. Tip is slated for 7:45 p.m. JBU hasn't lost since a 73-59 setback to MACU inside the Gaulke Activity Center on Jan. 4.

Sports on 01/29/2020