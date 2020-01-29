Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Golden Eagles win at OPSU n JBU’s men are off to best 20-game start since 2012-13 season. Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Panhandle State John Brown defenders Quintin Bailey and Luke Harper converge on Oklahoma Panhandle State's Jalen Williams during Saturday's game in Goodwell, Okla.

GOODWELL, Okla. -- Sophomore Luke Harper hit back-to-back triples to cap a 21-4 run after halftime and the Golden Eagles turned a five-point halftime lead into a blowout victory as the No. 10 John Brown University men's basketball team handed Oklahoma Panhandle State a 94-68 decision on Saturday afternoon inside Anchor D Arena.

Harper was unstoppable in the second half, shooting 5 of 6 from the field, including 4 of 4 behind the arc, while junior Densier Carnes continued his incredible streak of double-doubles to four consecutive games.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Mid-America Christian^10-0^19-0

John Brown^9-1^18-2

SW Assemblies of God^7-3^15-3

Texas Wesleyan^7-3^14-5

Wayland Baptist^6-4^13-6

Langston^4-6^11-8

Science and Arts^4-6^9-10

Southwestern Christian^3-7^10-8

Oklahoma City^3-7^10-9

Central Christian^2-8^9-9

Panhandle State^0-10^4-14

Last week’s results

January 21

Wayland Baptist 94, Panhandle State 59

January 23

John Brown 64, Wayland Baptist 56

Mid-America Christian 96, Southwestern Christian 91

Science and Arts 96, Oklahoma City 90 (OT)

Southwestern Assemblies of God 77, Central Christian 60

Texas Wesleyan 88, Langston 74

Panhandle State 76, Bacone 64

January 25

John Brown 94, Panhandle State 68

Science and Arts 102, Southwestern Christian 92

Mid-America Christian 89, Oklahoma City 75

SW Assemblies of God 97, Langston 94 (OT)

Central Christian 78, Texas Wesleyan 75

Wayland Baptist 104, Bacone 47

This week

Tuesday’s game

Science and Arts at Mid-America Christian (n)

Thursday’s games

Mid-America Christian at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at Langston

Oklahoma City at Central Christian

SW Assemblies of God at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist

Bacone at Science and Arts

Saturday’s games

John Brown at Science and Arts

Southwestern Christian at Central Christian

Langston at Oklahoma City

SW Assemblies of God at Wayland Baptist

Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State

Bacone at Mid-America Christian

The Golden Eagles (18-2, 9-1 Sooner Athletic) -- who have won six straight games -- are now out to their best 20-game start since 2012-13, when John Brown started out 17-3. That was the last season John Brown captured the Sooner Athletic regular season title.

Panhandle State (4-14, 0-10) actually shot very well, including 54 percent in the first half. Although the Aggies hit 6 of 9 from behind the arc through the first 20 minutes, the hosts still couldn't regain any type of lead or momentum after losing its modest four-point advantage early in the contest. OPSU hit 22 of 45 from the floor (49 percent) but was undone by 19 turnovers and a 1 of 8 effort from three in the second half.

Carnes led all scorers with 22 points, while Harper finished with 17. Three other Golden Eagles finished in double-digit range, including an efficient 5 of 9 effort from senior Quintin Bailey that resulted in 14 points, including a pair of blocks. Junior Rokas Grabliauskas contributed 11 points and freshman James Beckom came off the bench to contribute 10 on a 6 of 8 effort from the charity stripe.

"We always talk about how Saturday games usually come down to which team will be the tougher team," head coach Jason Beschta said. "When you don't have time to do much on Friday, can we be ready to make plays and make adjustments on Saturday when we need to? I think after not getting enough defensive stops and allowing penetration, which ended up in threes in the first half, we owned up to the changes we had to make and did it. I was really proud of the way we responded today in the second half.

"It's an accomplishment to come out of this long road trip with a pair of victories. We're excited to start the second half of conference play now, and it's going to be a battle all the way to the end."

Alongside three Harper treys, Carnes and sophomore Ira Perrier each hit triples in the pivotal 21-4 rally to kick off the second half. Bailey added a pair of layups as he took advantage of the John Brown ball movement and size advantage in the paint.

DK Sumo hit 7 of 16 from the field to lead all Aggies in scoring with 16 points. Auston Chatman contributed a perfect shooting night, 4 of 4 from the field including three triples, to finish with 15 points and seven rebounds while Jalen Williams added 14 points and five boards. Before fouling out, Quentin Fankhouser scored 11 in the loss.

While the John Brown defense gave up three more points this afternoon than its average allowance, the Golden Eagle offense saw production from 10 different players, including a pair of first-half triples from Adam Asgeirsson and a three-pointer from deep in the corner by freshman Kobe Robinson in the final minute of play. JBU finished scoring 15 points more than its average output. Coupled with Panhandle's 13 second-half turnovers, John Brown etched its sixth-straight victory and pulled out a sweep of the longest SAC road trip of the season.

The Golden Eagles will vie for a tie atop the Sooner Athletic Conference standings on Thursday night when John Brown welcomes undefeated No. 2 Mid-America Christian to Bill George Arena for a heavyweight showdown. Tip is slated for 7:45 p.m. JBU hasn't lost since a 73-59 setback to MACU inside the Gaulke Activity Center on Jan. 4.

Sports on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: Golden Eagles win at OPSU

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT