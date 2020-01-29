John Brown University announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Irving as University Chaplain, Dean of Christian Formation. Irving will begin the new role on July 1.

"Mark has a heart for college student discipleship, and we look forward to seeing how God will use him to give direction and support to the chapel and ministry programs of JBU's Office of Christian Formation," said Steve Beers, vice president for student development.

Irving serves as the executive pastor at Fellowship Nashville in Tennessee and leads a citywide young professional's ministry through Navigators. Irving is a graduate of Cedarville University and Dallas Theological Seminary. He served in youth ministry on the West Coast and collegiate ministry in the Midwest before moving to Tennessee in 2014.

"I look forward to serving as the JBU chaplain and walking alongside students in the great adventure of following Jesus," Irving said.

Irving and his wife Meredith have three daughters ages 11, 14 and 16.

