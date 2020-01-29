Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
JBU appoints new chaplain, dean of christian formation by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Irving

John Brown University announced Thursday the appointment of Mark Irving as University Chaplain, Dean of Christian Formation. Irving will begin the new role on July 1.

"Mark has a heart for college student discipleship, and we look forward to seeing how God will use him to give direction and support to the chapel and ministry programs of JBU's Office of Christian Formation," said Steve Beers, vice president for student development.

Irving serves as the executive pastor at Fellowship Nashville in Tennessee and leads a citywide young professional's ministry through Navigators. Irving is a graduate of Cedarville University and Dallas Theological Seminary. He served in youth ministry on the West Coast and collegiate ministry in the Midwest before moving to Tennessee in 2014.

"I look forward to serving as the JBU chaplain and walking alongside students in the great adventure of following Jesus," Irving said.

Irving and his wife Meredith have three daughters ages 11, 14 and 16.

General News on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: JBU appoints new chaplain, dean of christian formation

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT