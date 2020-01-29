Sign in
JBU to host Schindler's List screening by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27 and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the psychology department at John Brown University is hosting a screening of the masterpiece Holocaust film, Schindler's List, starring Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley.

The screening will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the Bynum Theater in the Walton Health Complex. Cookies and brownies will be served during a short intermission followed by a brief question and answer session with JBU psychology professor Kevin Simpson.

This film stands alone in its impact on audiences in telling the story of Czech-German industrialist Oskar Schindler and his movement from active perpetrator to inspirational resister during the Holocaust, according to a press release. Schindler's work to save over 1,100 Jews from Nazi-led extermination -- first in the Krakow ghetto and later in the labor and death camps of southern Poland -- continues to captivate. Yet, many do not know that it was also Schindler's Jews who also played a vital role in saving themselves, the release states.

For more information, email Simpson at ksimpson@jbu.edu

General News on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: JBU to host Schindler's List screening

