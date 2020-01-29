Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
JBU women snap four-game skid n The Golden Eagles hit seven 3-pointers in the second half in victory at OPSU. by JBU Sports Information | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Panhandle State John Brown guard Taylor Fergen looks to make a play Saturday against Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell, Okla.

GOODWELL, Okla. -- The Golden Eagles started and ended well, building a 12-0 lead early in the contest and withstood an Aggie comeback attempt with a 23-13 margin in the second quarter as the John Brown University women's basketball team posted a 69-56 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday afternoon inside Anchor D Arena.

The Golden Eagles (6-13, 2-8 Sooner Athletic) shed their four-game skid behind three double-figure scoring performances, led by freshman Tarrah Stephens' 15 points on 7 of 17 shooting. Senior Ally Teague contributed a season-best 14 points on 4 of 5 shooting behind the arc, while junior Taylor Fergen earned her third-career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Oklahoma City^10-0^18-0

Wayland Baptist^9-1^17-2

Mid-America Christian^7-3^14-5

Texas Wesleyan^7-3^12-5

Science and Arts^6-4^11-7

Southwestern Christian^5-5^13-5

SW Assemblies of God^4-6^9-8

Langston^3-7^5-9

John Brown^2-8^6-13

Central Christian^2-8^5-12

Panhandle State^0-10^5-14

Last week

January 21

Wayland Baptist 80, Panhandle State 59

January 23

Wayland Baptist 89, John Brown 59

Mid-America Christian 93, Southwestern Christian 84

Oklahoma City 82, Science and Arts 74

Southwestern Assemblies of God 91, Central Christian 70

Langston at Texas Wesleyan 87, Langston 75

Panhandle State 86, Bacone 54

January 25

John Brown 69, Panhandle State 56

Southwestern Christian 81, Science and Arts 69

Oklahoma City 82, Mid-America Christian 64

SW Assemblies of God 75, Langston 67

Texas Wesleyan 62, Central Christian 42

Wayland Baptist 108, Bacone 41

This week

Tuesday’s game

Science and Arts at Mid-America Christian (n)

Thursday’s games

Mid-America Christian at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at Langston

Oklahoma City at Central Christian

SW Assemblies of God at Panhandle State

Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist

Bacone at Science and Arts

Saturday’s games

John Brown at Science and Arts

Southwestern Christian at Central Christian

Langston at Oklahoma City

SW Assemblies of God at Wayland Baptist

Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State

Bacone at Mid-America Christian

Stephens hit three early buckets to score seven points in the first 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the contest and a Marta Matamala triple moments later built an impressive 12-0 lead in favor of the visitors. John Brown only hit two field goals for the remainder of the quarter, allowing the visitors to finish the quarter on a 10-5 run to pull within seven.

The second quarter started with eight consecutive Panhandle points as the hosts took its first lead of the game, 18-17. After trading leads, OPSU actually held a 26-21 advantage until back-to-back Fergen buckets returned the lead back to John Brown, 28-27. A triple just before the intermission handed the Aggies a one-point lead at the break, 31-30.

Triples from Fergen, Teague and senior Jordan Martin returned the lead back to John Brown, 41-33, midway through the third. Again, JBU entered an offensive lull for the remainder of the quarter allowing the hosts to crawl back to within three, 46-43.

After Panhandle State briefly took its final lead of the game, 47-46, three consecutive treys -- one from senior Sara Williams and two more from Teague -- flipped the score back in favor of the Golden Eagles, 64-56. A pair of Williams conversions at the stripe iced the contest as JBU out-scored the Aggies 23-13 in the third, holding OPSU to 5 of 14 shooting from the floor in the final 10 minutes of play.

John Brown was 7 of 16 from behind the arc in the second half after a 2 of 13 effort in the first, finishing 9 of 29 (31 percent), but hit 25 of 61 overall from the field (41 percent). Despite committing 15 miscues in the contest, the JBU defense forced two more from the Aggies and held the hosts to a mere 4-of-22 effort from long range (18 percent).

Battling through 10 lead changes, the Golden Eagles out-rebounded Panhandle State, 47-43, and converted 11 offensive rebounds into eight second-chance points.

Lowendie Laporal was the lone Aggie (5-14, 0-10) to reach double figures, scoring 10 points and securing five rebounds off the bench. Laura Moya Demures scored nine in the loss, but turned the ball over seven times.

The Golden Eagles return to Bill George Arena on Thursday night to welcome Mid-America Christian in conference play. Tip is slated for 6 p.m.

Sports on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: JBU women snap four-game skid

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT