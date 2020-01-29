The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their fifth straight game Monday with a 52-12 rout at Springdale Lakeside.

The Lady Panthers (13-3, 4-0 Northwest Arkansas Conference) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 29-8 at halftime.

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 46-12 in the fourth quarter.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers with 19 points, while Rachel Rine had 10, Brooke Smith seven, Cailee Johnson and Anna Wleklinski each with four, Sophie Stephenson and Sofia Santiago each with three and Brooke Ross two.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys won their second straight with a 35-28 win Monday at Springdale Lakeside.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter and the Panthers outscored the Golden Eagles 18-7 in the second quarter to take a 26-15 lead at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 32-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman (8-6, 3-1 NWAC) led the Panthers with 14 points, while Nathan Vachon had 11, Levi Fox six and Connor Clayton four.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls lost their fifth straight with a 18-14 setback at Springdale Central on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers trailed 6-3 after the first quarter and 10-3 at halftime. Central pulled ahead 16-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Isabella Anglin-Rovira led the Lady Panthers (3-8) with five points, while Lexi Masters had four, Chaney Stanaland three and Addison Pilcher two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys picked up a 30-27 victory over Springdale Central on Monday night.

The Panthers led 10-8 after the first quarter and 16-15 at halftime.

Central rallied to take a 25-23 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored Central 7-2 in the final quarter.

Mason Simmons led the Panthers (6-5) with 11 points, while Nate Hawbaker had 10, Cayden Hansen five, Nolan Wills three and Logan Keaton one.

Seventh-grade girls

The seventh-grade girls fell 25-10 to Springdale Hellstern.

The Lady Panthers led 4-2 after the first quarter but trailed 10-5 at halftime. Hellstern increased its lead to 13-5 after three quarters.

Ruth Hansen led Siloam Springs (3-9) with five points, while Aveary Speed had three and Jaylin Harried two.

Seventh-grade boys

The seventh-grade boys picked up a 46-41 win against Springdale Hellstern on Monday.

The Panthers led 10-6 after the first quarter but trailed 23-21 at halftime. The Panthers outscored Hellstern 17-9 in the third quarter to take a 38-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Still led the Panthers (7-4) with 32 points, while Alec Pearson had eight, Darian Caldwell five and Landon Fain one.

Siloam Springs won the B game 16-15. Adian Gayer scored five points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the game-winner. Dylan Dunn and Brayden Snyder each had three, while Jaxson DeVoe and Kaleb Sousley each had two and Dane Marlatt one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back in action on Thursday at Springdale George.

The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Bentonville Lincoln on Thursday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Lincoln.

Sports on 01/29/2020