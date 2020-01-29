Rickey Wayne Conklin

Rickey Wayne Conklin, 57, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Jan. 26, 2020, at St. John's Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.

He was born on March 3, 1962, in Siloam Springs to Casper Wayne Conklin and Betty Locke Mackey. He graduated from Gentry High School in 1981. He worked as a manager for Price Cutter in Siloam Springs and was a forklift driver for Allen Canning Company.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Henry Mackey; and nephew, Taloen Olenick.

He is survived by his mother, Betty L. Mackey of Siloam Springs; a son, Jacob Conklin; two sisters, Phyllis Coffron of Bella Vista, Ark., and Mary Coleman of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; and six step-siblings, Johnny Mackey and wife Cheryl of Gentry, Ark., Linda Springer and husband Robert of Durant, Okla., Jimmie Mackey and wife Betty of Colcord, Okla., Roger Mackey and wife Kelly of Colcord, Rex Mackey and wife Joetta of Bentonville, Ark., and Mary Jane Mackey of Texas.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Bill Sheffield officiating. Burial will follow at Thornsberry Cemetery in Tontitown, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory B. 'Greg' Lemke

Gregory B. "Greg" Lemke, 46, of Gentry, Ark., died Jan. 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Fort Smith, Ark.

He was born May 29, 1973, in Tulsa, Okla., to Alfred Lemke and Lynda Hopkins Lemke. He graduated from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., with a bachelor's degree and was in construction management. He was a member of the Mosaic Community Fellowship and was the treasurer of the Central States Beefmasters Breeder's United.

Family members include his daughter, Bailey Jo Lemke of Gentry; fiancée Kimberly Lashley of Gentry; his parents of Gentry; a sister, Amber Jones and husband Chad of Sebree, Ky.; nephew and niece Gentry and Rory Jones; and maternal grandmother Roberta Hopkins of Gentry.

A memorial service took place on Jan. 26, 2020, at Mosaic Community Fellowship in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mosaic Community Fellowship Mission Fund, P.O. Box 6557, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Gray Mann

Sarah Gray Mann, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 24, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark.

She was born June 30, 1939, in Princeton, Ark., to Edwin A. Fuller and Eloise Mann Fuller. She married Don Mann on July 22, 1960. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill and Ed Fuller.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; and a daughter, Donna Skaggs and husband Edward of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Siloam Springs Church of the Nazarene. Memorial contributions may be made to Siloam Springs Church of the Nazarene, 1700 South Carl St., Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret 'June' Swint

Margaret "June" Swint, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 25, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark.

She was born June 2, 1933, in Sylacauga, Ala., to William Walter Ward and Berta Belle Wise Ward. She married James "Clyde" Swint in Columbus, Miss., on July 15, 1952. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeff; seven brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; two daughters, Gail Walters and husband Greg of Siloam Springs, and Jill Haley and husband Kelly of Van Buren, Ark.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Jan. 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 92 West Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72703 or the NWA Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, Team Austin, 4241 Gabel Drive, #2B, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 01/29/2020