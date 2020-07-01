Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Cindy Higdon, assistant manager of the Welcome Center, visited with John Hogan of St. Petersburg, Fla., and his parents, Chuck and Jean Hogan of Tulsa, Okla., at the Welcome Center desk. The family was on the way to visit their youngest son at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Travelers needing information when they enter Arkansas or just to stretch their legs can now stop at an Arkansas Welcome Center.

Arkansas Welcome Centers temporarily closed on March 20 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from Arkansas Tourism. The welcome centers are now open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week and closed on major holidays, the press release states.

In order for welcome centers to safely re-open, they are monitoring the number of visitors inside the building at one time, frequently cleaning restrooms and common areas, and requiring the use of face masks when a safe physical distance cannot be achieved.

"Arkansas is one of the nation's most beautiful and inviting destinations," said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "Arkansas Welcome Centers offer our guests a friendly entry to The Natural State, as well as a rest and information stop to gather travel planning materials and advice."

The centers are located at strategic points of entry on major highways and interstates coming into the state, the press release states. Of the 14 travel centers in the state 12 are a partnership between the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, the press release states. Mammoth Spring's travel center is a partnership with Arkansas State Parks, the press release states. All are staffed by certified U.S. Travel Association travel counselors, the press release states.

Welcome center staff share their expertise of Arkansas with more than 1 million travelers annually, the press release states. Each center offers free Wi-Fi as well as interesting exhibits spotlighting local history, the press release states. Complimentary travel magazines and guides, various brochures and highway maps are available to guests, the press release states.

"Arkansas Welcome Centers serve as a one-stop resource for travelers hoping to find information on the many attractions, restaurants and lodging options in the state, not to mention the many scenic trails, rivers and lakes that make The Natural State an appealing destination," said Travis Napper, director of Arkansas Tourism.

For more information on planning your next Arkansas road trip visit www.arkansas.com.