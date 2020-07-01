Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Fireworks light up the Siloam Springs sky during a previous "Fire in the Sky" event held at Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

The city will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks display on Saturday although it will be taking precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Siloam Springs and the Parks and Recreation Division will host the annual Fourth of July "Fire in the Sky" at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport (Smith Field), Phillip Patterson said during the city board meeting on June 16. Parking will begin at 6 p.m. and the display will begin at about 9:15 p.m., Patterson said.

This year's event will be structured differently due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be people at the airport to direct spectators where to park and there will be an 8-foot separation between vehicles to ensure social distancing.

"It will not have as many parking spaces as historically has been, but I want to go ahead and have the fireworks," Patterson said. "We think that's important."

If the event is rained out, it will be moved to July 5, Patterson said.

This will also be the first year residents will be able to shoot off fireworks within the city limits. The city passed an ordinance to allow for the sale and use of fireworks during the city board meeting on Dec. 3, 2019.

Fireworks will be allowed to be sold from June 28 to July 5 and residents will be able to shoot them off from noon to 10 p.m. on July 1, 2, and 3 and from noon until midnight on July 4.

The Siloam Springs Police Department (SSPD) will also be taking part in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign during the upcoming holiday weekend, according to a press release sent by Captain Derek Spicer of the SSPD. The campaign will begin on June 26 and run through July 5, Spicer said.

The police department will increase enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired, Spicer said.

"It's essential that everyone understand the safety and financial risks they take when they drink and drive," Spicer said. "It is never acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you've been drinking. Doing so endangers you, and everyone on the road with you."

In an effort to combat drunken driving, the SSPD will conduct saturation patrols that will involve additional officers trained on how to identify the signs of drunken driving, Spicer said..

The SSPD is urging drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening and has issued the following tips for a safe night on the road.

• Remember it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if someone has only one alcoholic beverage, they should designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

• Anyone who sees a drunk driver on the road should contact law enforcement.

• Take away the keys of any friend who is about to drink and drive and make arrangements for them to get home safely.