Siloam Springs School District will follow the guidance of the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), along with monitoring updates from the governor's office and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in regards to the 2020-2021 school year, Superintendent Jody Wiggins announced in a press release on Friday.

DESE and ADH have released preliminary guidance for the return to on-site instruction this fall and it has been posted as the "Planning for Re-Engagement" on DESE's Arkansas Ready For Learning website, the press release states.

SSSD will follow DESE guidelines for "Blended Learning" when school is scheduled to resume on Aug. 13, the press release states.

Blended Learning is described as traditional school (face-to-face on-site) with the added element of a digital format that could be used to provide remote or virtual learning on very short notice if the need arises, the release states.

Siloam Springs Schools will be expected to have the ability to pivot from on-site instruction to remote instruction quickly and easily, the release states.

"This will require our teachers to have their classes and curriculum established in a digital format for seamless transition," Wiggins said in the press release.

Siloam Springs also will offer a completely virtual learning option through Siloam Springs Virtual Academy, which is a 100 percent virtual setting where students will work through state-approved curriculum provided by a third party, the release states.

"We believe this option would be appropriate for a small number of highly-motivated and strongly supported students," Wiggins said in the press release. "For this reason, SSSD has set a cap of 150 slots for this program."

The release states SSSD will be implementing the following procedures, which are subject to change:

• Face coverings are strongly recommended for everyone more than 10 years old (fifth graders and up).

"Face coverings provide an extra layer of protection and are especially recommended when social distancing is not possible," Wiggins said in the press release. "Please understand that it is not possible to meet social distancing recommendations in many educational settings and situations including, but not limited to, bus transportation, classroom interaction, student passing periods, drop off, and pick-up. SSSD strongly recommends students and staff wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible."

Wiggins added SSSD is in the process of procuring a limited number of cloth face coverings to dispense to students and staff at the beginning of the school year for them to keep and use as needed. Parents will be expected to supply any additional face coverings needed, the release said.

• Social Distancing will be observed and encouraged as much as possible in the normal school settings.

• Health Screening Protocols will be in place. Parents will be expected to screen their children using the current screening guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health prior to entering any school bus or building. Staff will be required to complete the same screening and will record responses in an electronic document provided by the district prior to entering any school bus or building. Screening protocols for visitors to buildings will be established, the release states.

• SSSD will have several cleaning protocols in place. The district will follow its standard daily, weekly and monthly cleaning specifications and will take additional measures including classrooms being equipped with disinfectant, cleaning gloves and cloth; frequent wipe downs of high touch areas and daily antiviral misting of all rooms.

• It is strongly recommended students and staff wear masks on school buses, the release states. Students will sit by household and have assigned seats. Buses will be disinfected after every trip, the release states.

• Every school building will be equipped with one or more water bottle filling station to help student hydration. All students are encouraged to carry a clear, labeled, personal water bottle to school, the release states.

• All persons will be prohibited from entering the school except school or district staff, students enrolled at the school, parents picking up sick or injured children and professionals providing necessary services to children or staff, the release states.

• Each school building will have guidelines regarding physical distancing, hallway traffic, bathroom breaks and pick-up/drop-off depending on the building's configuration and student population, the release states.

Testing positive for covid-19

The release states that in the event an individual tests positive for covid-19, SSSD will follow guidance from ADH and CDC.

"This process could result in a brief closure of a single school within the district or multiple schools," Wiggins said. "In the event of a brief closure, SSSD will pivot to remote learning for those students/classes affected."

Athletics

SSSD athletes were allowed to return to practice on June 1 and have been using guidance from ADH and the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA).

"Unless guidance changes, we anticipate sports activities in the fall with possible modifications as required by the ADH and AAA," Wiggins said.

Band and choir

The press release states that SSSD is awaiting further guidance on both band and choir. The district will continue to serve students in band and/or choir classes while observing the most current guidelines from DESE, ADH, and AAA, the release states.

Cafeteria and food service

SSSD is reviewing cafeteria protocols at each building to determine how we can best utilize existing space to meet distancing and large gathering recommendations, the release states. Lunch schedules, procedures and locations may have to be adjusted, the release states.

Personal responsibilities

The press release states the CDC has created a checklist for parents and a checklist for teachers that list general expectations to help prevent spread of the virus while providing education.

Parents should encourage good prevention habits with their family including: 1) avoid close contact with people who are sick, 2) cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, 3) wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, 4) keep your child at home if sick with any illness, 5) be prepared if your child's school is temporarily dismissed, the release states.

Teachers should: 1) encourage students to stay home when sick, 2) clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects in the classroom, 3) monitor absenteeism, 4) implement a plan to continue educating students through digital remote learning when needed, the release states.

Additional and updated information will be posted on the SSSD website, Facebook page, and Instagram as it becomes available. The complete press release is also available on the school's website and social media platforms.