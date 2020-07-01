Photo Submitted Henry Blakely (center) and several other children bust a move at Friendship Pediatric Services' Dance party held on June 12 at the clinic. Friendship Pediatric Services is hosting Friday Fun weekly to help raise spirits in the light of the coronavirus.

Photo Submitted Henry Blakely (center) and several other children get a move on at Friendship Pediatric Services' Dance party held on June 12 at the clinic. Friendship Pediatric Services is hosting Friday Fun weekly to help raise spirits in light of the coronavirus.

Photo Submitted Henry Blakely (center) and several other children get a move on at Friendship Pediatric Services' Dance party held on June 12 at the clinic. Friendship Pediatric Services is hosting Friday Fun weekly to help raise spirits in light of the coronavirus.

Photo Submitted Henry Blakely, son of Holland Hayden and Kolin Blakely mugs for the camera at the dance party held on June 12 at Friendship Pediatric Services. Friendship Pediatric Services is hosting Friday Fun weekly to help raise spirits in light of the coronavirus.

Photo Submitted Henry Blakely, son of Holland Hayden and Kolin Blakely mugs for the camera at the dance party held on June 12 at Friendship Pediatric Services. Friendship Pediatric Services is hosting Friday Fun weekly to help raise spirits in light of the coronavirus.

Photo Submitted Henry Blakely, son of Holland Hayden and Kolin Blakely mugs for the camera at the dance party held on June 12 at Friendship Pediatric Services. Friendship Pediatric Services is hosting Friday Fun weekly to help raise spirits in light of the coronavirus.

Photo Submitted Henry Blakely (center) and several other children get a move on at Friendship Pediatric Services' Dance party held on June 12 at the clinic. Friendship Pediatric Services is hosting Friday Fun weekly to help raise spirits in light of the coronavirus.