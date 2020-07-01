Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader
Masonic Key Lodge No. 7 presented a $500 donation to the Manna Center on Wednesday to help with food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured are Bob Weir, senior deacon for Key Lodge No. 7( left); Marla Sappington, Manna Center operations manager; and Chistopher Mason, worshipful master for Key Lodge No. 7.
Key Lodge No. 7 has been the home of Freemasonry in Siloam Springs for 146 years. Regular lodge meetings take place the first Tuesday of every month, with dinner and fellowship at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to dinner and fellowship.
