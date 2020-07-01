50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

The Spirit of '70

People sometimes make cynical remarks about flag-waving. But it sure beats flag-burning.

Our belief in this nation is something far deeper than mere patriotism. It is the expression of honor and respect for the institutions and blessings we possess as Americans.

One of those institutions is a church independent of state control. One of those blessings is the right to worship according to the dictates of conscience.

Of course, there are some earnest, well-meaning people who don't give a nickel for the Church -- or to it either. Even their right to not worship is equally guaranteed by our Constitution!

That kind of freedom is hard to come by. It was hard to come by in 1776. And, in our opinion, it is best understood and most firmly preserved by those who thank God for it.

--American Bible Society. Copyright 1970 Keister Advertising Service Inc., Strasburg, Va.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The City Light Fishing Tournament at City Lake saw a first-time contestant win the tournament by nearly tripling the weight of his closest competitor.

Ryan Carr, 11, pulled in a 6.7 pound bass to out-fish the 35-person field. Carr took home $175 for his effort.

Carr said he out-fished many adults and a couple of professionals to win the tournament.

The bass was the first fish that was caught off a brand new Zebco 404 rod and reel. He used a grape worm to catch the fish in a grassy area of City Lake. Carr's nearest competitor came in with about a two pound bass.

Carr said he had been fishing ever since he could remember. His stepfather, who was in the boat when Carr caught the prize winning fish, taught him to fish in the Texas panhandle. He said this was the largest fish he had ever caught.

The Bass Masters Club of Siloam Springs sponsored the weekly City Light Fishing Tournaments on City Lake. The cost to enter the contest was $5 and the winner took home all the entry fees.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Former Siloam Springs baseball players Luke Hulse and Nick Brill were named to the Northwest Arkansas Senior Babe Ruth 17-18 All-Star team.

Hulse blasted seven home runs and was an All-State third baseman for the Panthers, who made the Class 5A State Tournament for the first time since 2006.

Brill was a 2009 graduate and former standout for the Panthers as well. He helped lead Gentry's Senior Babe Ruth team to the league championship that year. The 17-18s were scheduled to play Westark next at Veterans Park in Rogers.

Siloam Springs Babe Ruth players Keith Laster, Blake Curry and Will Tucker made the 16-year-old Senior Babe Ruth All-Star team and were scheduled to play next at Fort Smith.