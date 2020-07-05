Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

June 23

• Dennis Fabiel Mojica-Cartagena, 33, cited in connection with forgery.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

June 24

• Shea Jacob Chopper, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.

• Alexis Nunez, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Haston Mitchell, 37, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal contempt.

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 22, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member.

• Coy James Akin, 23, arrested in connection with probation violation.

June 25

• Kyle W. Robertson, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ether Ashe, 53, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Destiney Starr Roberts, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.

• Amber Jean Foreman, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Zackariah Cole Free, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Donna Rae Kendrick, 50, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

June 26

• Steven Ray Tabbytite, 30, arrested in connection with burglary second -- Oklahoma warrant.

• Josell Noelle Dickinson-Craig, 37, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree x2.

• James Stephen Arnold, 41, arrested in connection with probation violation.

June 27

• Gabrielle Alexis Graham, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sebastian Michael Ray Robinson, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jonathon Garza, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 28

• Joel Michael Widdoes, 26, arrested in connection with violation of an order of protection.

