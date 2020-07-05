What made you decide to run for city board?

I have been attending a lot of the meetings, and I noticed how the mayor always asks for public input before the board talks. There are a lot of questions that arise after the board talks. I want to be a help and make a difference and the best place to be is on the board.

Have you previously served on the city board?

No.

What have you learned from your time attending city board meetings?

Mostly what I've learned is the lack of public input. I don't think the public is well informed on the process and that can make a difference. For example, before I started attending the city board meetings I did not know the public could attend the workshops.

Everyone has the opportunity for a voice and that doesn't mean just show up at the board meeting. I would like to see where people watching board meetings online can text questions in.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs today and how would you make it better?

I love Siloam Springs the way it is, but we have to keep up with the times. We have to change with the people that are coming in and we need to pay attention to the money we are spending. We can't just take money out of reserves just to build something.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I have lived in this community for 43 years.

What is your occupation?

I am an HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) certified manager at Allied Plumbing Air and Electric.

Do you have a family?

Yes. I am married with two grown children and two grandchildren.

Are you a part of any civic organizations?

I am not at this time. I am very involved with Riverside Entertainment. We are an entertainment company in Siloam Springs that hosts fireworks, haunted houses and murder mystery dinners.

Do you have any hobbies or interests?

I mainly stay busy with the events at Riverside Entertainment. I also like fish and have some fish tanks.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I just want to make sure that there is a voice for everybody. I worked in Northwest Arkansas all my life and until this past year when I started attending city board meetings I did not know we had a voice.