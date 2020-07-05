What made you decide to run for city director?

I think the first reason is that I grew up in Siloam Springs, born and raised here and I want to be a part of our community even more. The next purpose is trying to get more people my age involved in politics. You don't see a lot of people in their 40s going into city board positions.

Have you previously served on the city board?

No.

How do you see Siloam Springs today and how would you like to make it better?

I see Siloam today as a family-oriented town. That's my primary focus. I have a background in the helping field from military to police. I am also a licensed counselor. I'd like my thoughts and focus to bring in more families to the area and show people the beauty of Siloam.

What is your occupation?

I am a licensed counselor in Oklahoma. I work for YCO (Youth Care of Oklahoma) Alliance Mental Health.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I was born and raised in Siloam Springs.

Do you have a family?

I have one daughter and three sons.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I am on the board of directors for Genesis House.

Do you have any hobbies?

I spend most of my time being a dad when I'm not working. We do stuff around Northwest Arkansas. I also enjoy fly fishing.

Is there anything you would like to add?

One of the greatest honors you can have is the chance to give back to the community. For me it's an honor to be in a position where I can run for local office. I am amazed at the support that I have already received. I am the type of person who likes to bridge difficult situations and I like the unity in Siloam Springs.