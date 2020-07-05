What made you decide to run for another term?

The base premise is I care about the community. I think Siloam Springs is doing well and I'd like to be a part of that success.

What is your profession outside of city government?

I'm a local Realtor with Ward Jones Realtors.

What do you feel you have accomplished while serving as city director?

There are always good markers. My premise for everything I do is I want to maintain a balance between work, rest and play. I think I've been able to maintain balance and want to help that.

What would you like to do in your next term?

I would like to continue with that balance so that we don't get too much infrastructure, industry or even quality of life. I want people to feel like they have a well-rounded life (in Siloam Springs) and not have to go elsewhere for it.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I have lived here since July of 1996. I moved here from Broken Arrow, Okla.

Do you have a family?

Yes. I am married and have four children plus four grandchildren.

Are you involved in any civic organizations outside of work and city government?

I'm involved with the Kiwanis Club, the Gideons and am active in my church (Siloam Springs Bible Church). We've got wonderful organizations in our community.

Do you have any hobbies or interests?

My hobby is camping. My interest is coffee. I have a coffee roaster and grinder.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

You hear me say how wonderful our town is. I truly believe we have an awesome community with depth in our strength and I would like to see that unity continue.