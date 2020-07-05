Siloam Springs residents will be voting for three city board positions as well as for mayor this year.

Municipal elections will be held on Aug. 11. If no candidate receives the majority of votes cast in the primary, the candidates receiving the highest number of votes shall be the nominees for their respective office, according to a post on the city's website.

The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week's focus will be on Position 5 candidates Reid Carroll, James Walls and Kevin Williams.