Resolution 36-20 recognizing and supporting police officers and law enforcement professionals will be heard during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

The resolution, which is a joint effort between Directors Bob Coleman and Mindy Hunt, is designed to affirm and support police officers in Siloam Springs.

"In a society where it seems the only things we are hearing about law enforcement are negative, we felt compelled to paint our Siloam Springs law enforcement personnel with the brush of truth," Coleman said.

Coleman said he and Hunt do not want to appear to cast a "halo" on the heads of law enforcement professionals, but they could not stand by and allow police officers to be the victims of unwarranted criticism.

The impact Coleman hopes this has on law enforcement personnel is to let them know they have the support of the people of Siloam Springs and that they are expected to continue the excellent performance they have exhibited in the past, he said.

"I believe that one way for us to provide support to our police officers is by showing our citizens that our police department is committed to protect all citizens regardless of race and, as the resolution says, 'recognize the worth and diversity of individuals and cultures, showing neither undue favor or bias,'" Hunt said.

Police officers have been the target of criticism since the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

Police Chief Allan Gilbert addressed the city board during the June 2 meeting and condemned Floyd's death. Chauvin was captured on citizen video with this knee pressed against Floyd's neck, according to an article in the "Arkansas Democrat Gazette" on May 29.

"There are standards that we as police officers embrace -- we live in the 21st century and our policing practice must mirror our recognition of equality of all races and cultures through the lens of procedural justice," Gilbert said at the meeting.

The death of Floyd sparked protests and riots across the nation and even in cities close to home like Bentonville, Fayetteville and Little Rock.

The city board will also hear the annual report from the planning commission. The commission is required to provide an annual report to the board of directors in July of each year, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on June 25.

The planning commission has met 11 times since July of 2019, with the April planning commission meeting canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rhoads said. There was one special called meeting on Nov. 18, 2019, and the planning commission does not meet in December, Rhoads said.

Other business to be considered:

• Approval of the 2021-2022 board goals. The board met with City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor John Turner on May 14 to discuss and adopt 12 goals for the upcoming two-year period.

• Approval of a grant application with ArDot State Aid Street Program up to $300,000 for Holly Street and West University Street to mill and overlay.

• Approval of a contract with the police department and Enterprise Fleet Management for the acquisition of nine police vehicles for $130,360

• Approval of a grant from the FAA Cares Act for $37,716 and bid from Broadway Electric in the amount of $308,060 for the Taxiway Lighting Rehabilitation project.

• Placing Ordinance 20-13 concerning rezoning the 4200 to 4300 block of Highway 412 East from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-1 regarding the vacation of unnamed right-of-way at 2100 Hwy. 412 E. on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-17 concerning the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission bond issue for upgrades to the water treatment plant on its first and only reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-18 regarding the rezoning of the 700 block to 1000 block of Highway 16 South from R-2 (Residential Medium) to P-D (Planned Development) on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-19 concerning the annexation of 53.63 acres of the 23000 block of North Lawlis Road on its first reading.

• Approving Resolution 32-20 regarding a final plat development permit for the 100 block of North Lincoln Street and 106 N. Country Club Road.

• Approving Resolution 33-20 concerning the significant development permit for New Life Church.

• Approving Resolution 34-20 regarding the encouragement of using masks in relation to coronavirus pandemic.

• Approving Resolution 35-20 amending procedures and organizational matters of the board of directors.