Photo Submitted Two downtown buildings were vandalized over the weekend by unknown perpetrators, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department Buildings located at 113 N. Broadway St. and 119 S. Broadway St. had the word ONI spray painted on them according to Captain Derek Spcier. The businesses were later identified as John Allison DDS and The Brick Ballroom. SSPd said the investigation is still ongoing, but they do not believe this to be gang related, Spicer said. Anyone with information related to the crime needs to call 479-524-4118.

Photo Submitted Two downtown buildings were vandalized last weekend by unknown perpetrators, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department. Buildings located at 113 N. Broadway St. and 119 S. Broadway St. had the word ONI spray painted on them, according to Captain Derek Spicer. The businesses were later identified as John Allison DDS and The Brick Ballroom. SSPD said the investigation is still ongoing, but they do not believe this to be gang related, Spicer said. Anyone with information related to the crime needs to call 479-524-4118.

Photo submitted

Two downtown buildings were vandalized over the weekend by unknown perpetrators, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department. Buildings located at 113 N. Broadway St. and 119 S. Broadway St. had the word ONI spray painted on them according to Captain Derek Spicer. The businesses were later identified as John Allison DDS and The Brick Ballroom. SSPD said the investigation is still ongoing, but they do not believe this to be gang related, Spicer said. Anyone with information related to the crime needs to call 479-524-4118.

Photo Submitted Two downtown buildings were vandalized over the weekend by unknown perpetrators, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department. Buildings located at 113 N. Broadway St. and 119 S. Broadway St. had the word ONI spray painted on them according to Captain Derek Spicer. The businesses were later identified as John Allison DDS and The Brick Ballroom. SSPD said the investigation is still ongoing, but they do not believe this to be gang related, Spicer said. Anyone with information related to the crime needs to call 479-524-4118.