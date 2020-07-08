Typically, the first Monday after the July 4 holiday means the end of the Arkansas Activities Association dead period, the re-start of summer practices for high school sports and, in particular, the beeline toward the start of football season.

Things that would be coming up include 7-on-7 tournaments, team camps for varsity and junior high, kids camps, and lots and lots of excitement about the upcoming football season.

Right now, there's none of that to look forward to. Only the hope that we will have a football season in some form or fashion, either this fall or maybe even the spring.

Some state's athletics associations have batted the idea around about moving contact sports like football to the spring, when many believe it will be safer to play, and taking non-contact sports to the fall. Even some athletics directors in Arkansas have talked about the idea among themselves, but that's really all it is at this point -- an idea.

It would certainly be different, that's for sure.

It's fun to go out to football practice in the mornings and watch these kids compete.

The players are working hard and the coaches are coaching hard as if there was a game to be played later that week. Some day boys, hopefully, that will be the case.

• • •

I always look forward to getting my annual copy of Hooten's Arkansas Football, previewing all teams in all classifications in Arkansas for the year.

I keep copy of Hooten's available all year and use it all the time during football season. It's a wonderful resource.

On Twitter on July 2, Hooten's said this year's 416-page book is at the printer but has been delayed because of mechanical issues. The message said it will likely be the week of July 12 before it hits the shelves.

It's always fun to see where Siloam Springs ranks up in its conference and classification.

• • •

It was good to make it out to boys soccer practice late Monday morning.

The workout marked the first time the Panthers have been together as a team since March 16 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Just like with visits to football, volleyball, cross country, golf and boys and girls basketball last month, it's refreshing to see our kids again doing what they love.

• • •

The 62nd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo returns to town next week, a month later than originally planned.

Like everything else, the rodeo circuit has taken a hit from the pandemic, but I'm glad to say that our local event will go on as scheduled.

Come on out and have some fun!

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.