Christian love and Christian hate

Jesus replied: "'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.' This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments." Matthew 22:37-40

So, Jesus says these two "Greatest Commandments" stand above all the law and commandments in the Old Testament and by extension the whole "Christian Bible."

In Matthew 23, Jesus first calls the religious leaders "hypocrites" because they don't practice what they preach. They turn converts into children of hell. They omit the most important parts, "justice, mercy, and faithfulness." He said to them, "You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?"

I was wondering the same thing about some of the "Christians" here in Siloam. I have a personal grievance. My son in Louisiana has some debilitating illnesses. He and his wife have insufficient income to pay the premiums for his ACA (Obamacare) insurance so, we have been paying those and subsidizing them for medicine and other needs.

Thursday, June 25, Trump had the DOJ file a brief with the SCOTUS to strike down Obamacare. If that is successful, my son will lose health insurance and since he has pre-existing conditions, he will be uninsurable. We will be able to pay for his healthcare for a short time before we will need to sell our home and move into a trailer, but after that runs out he will likely die before I do. We are only one family among millions who are keeping our fingers crossed that John Roberts will do the right thing and vote to reject this vicious attack fueled by Trump's seething hatred for Obama.

A couple of "Christians" have questioned my mental stability, but I had enough common sense not to vote for this monster whose profound immoral character was well known, his claim "I am a very good Christian, but I don't need to repent." That and the way he expressed his love for others, "I love to get even with people who are disloyal by not doing little things that would help me. If given the opportunity I'll wipe the floor with them" was kind of a tip off. Trump and his supporters are kindred spirits.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs