Oh, how easy it is to blame the experts for our troubles. Let us taunt and ridicule those who sought to better themselves with higher education. Jeer at the scientists warning of continued epidemics. Question their credentials, call it fake news. Go ahead, widen the divide between "them" and "us" with your conspiracy-driven rants on social media. Democrats are the snowflakes wearing masks, brave Republicans refuse to be masked! How low have we set the bar for patriotism?

Credentials are merely a testament to achievement. It may be a doctorate in history or biochemistry. It could also be certifications of a master plumber, specialized tradesman, or commercial driver's license. Credentials don't force an attitude onto someone, nor does it guide their sense of morality. Educated people may be pleasant, or they could be jerks, the same as those with less education. Attitudes are learned, not at schools, but from those who raised you. My essential character did not change with every degree earned or position attained. My parents instilled my character.

An expert in epidemiology states that we should wear masks to avoid spreading a dangerous virus. We respond in one of two ways: Follow the expert's advice, or don't comply, and choose not to wear a mask. Only a few decide to mask up. Then the outbreak worsens. The government steps in and, following the advice of experts, mandates the wearing of masks. Many refuse to comply, more for political reasons than those of science. A portion of this crowd then shouts that their rights are being violated, tyranny is taking over, and threaten violence. Wrap themselves in the flag (but not over their face, because, then it's a mask), and play the victim. Or, worse, deny the epidemic, state that it's a liberal hoax, and actively oppose measures to stop it.

Why is there so much drama over placing a piece of cloth over their lower face? Wearing a mask shows that you are responsible and have common sense. It is not a political statement. It is a health issue.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world has recovered. But the United States now has the largest number of infections, and they are rising more rapidly than ever. We Americans boast of our independent spirit and individualism. Those boasts may be printed on our tombstones. Leaders of other countries did what needed to be done, with no equivocation, no questioning of credentialed advice, and their number of active cases have dropped significantly. The United States' leadership has been indecisive, inconsistent and incompetent. Now we are paying the price.

I know that missing a life experience such as a graduation or birthday is sad. But is attending such events worth the deaths of family and friends? Sure, you miss going to a favorite bar, but having damaged lungs for the rest of your life is a high price to pay for a night of fun. It would be different if one's actions resulted only in their demise, but, as has been reported repeatedly, more die as well. Where is the regard for other's lives?

Those who complain of the shuttering of churches while liquor stores remain open are missing the point. A store purchase requires 10 minutes with little conversation or human interaction. Most churches congregate for several hours with much greater socialization. Which has a higher likelihood of spreading an infection?

It's just a mask. You don't have to give up your guns or any other rights.

Our economy is dismal. Small businesses are bearing the brunt of the hurt. But I am shocked by those willing to allow some to die to save the economy. Or could it be due to who is most likely to die from covid-19? Sacrifice the old and infirm, heck, they're going to die anyway, right? Children appear to be less affected, so let's open up schools and daycare. But what about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C? Look it up, and feel your heart burst as you read of toddlers suffering in intensive care units. Oh, wait, the numbers for MIS-C are low, not enough to disrupt our lives, right? That is until your child is the one affected. Should we not value the life of a human over that of a business?

It's just a mask, a cloth worn over your mouth and nose. No one is torturing you. You can still breathe. A search of medical literature finds no evidence that a mask deprives a wearer of oxygen or inflicts any type of harm.

This epidemic is not a deception. Comparing it to past outbreaks is meaningless. Those historical epidemics were made worse because of ignorance, lack of sanitation, and little understanding of basic science. Today we have more knowledge. This virus is still here because so many refuse to recognize the facts. The credentialed experts say that if 80 percent of the population wore masks correctly and consistently, the viral infections would drop to 10 percent of current levels. There's your herd immunity.

It's just a mask.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.