50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

The Siloam Springs Highway Committee, Representative Preston Bynum and County Judge Sherman Kinyon were informed that highway 59 from the Illinois River north to Siloam Springs was to be improved. The director of highways was authorized to proceed with surveys and plans for this length of road, which is approximately 5.7 miles, with construction as funds became available at an estimated cost of approximately $450,000.

This action was subject to the following conditions:

Approval by the bureau of public works, and Furnishing of necessary right of way and adjustment of utilities in accordance with applicable highway commission policy.

This action was approved by the highway commissioner June 24, 1970.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Gary Guinn, professor of English at John Brown University, received the Spring 1995 Outstanding Teacher award.

Guinn, who also served as the chair of the division of language and art, had been at JBU for 18 years.

The JBU student body nominates professors.

The Student Government Association (SGA) officers and the Office of Academic Affairs pick the Outstanding Teacher from the nominations.

"This semester's recipient demonstrates effective teaching," said SGA president Doug Ball. "According to students, Dr. Guinn ties Christianity and relevant questions with the subject matter, expressing a genuine love for the material...He demonstrates that Christ is Lord of his life to students by praying before class, relating subject matter to Christian beliefs and loving others. As one student said, 'When English majors speak of him, it is with reverence.'"

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The Northwest Arkansas All-Stars used another quick start to win another championship.

The All-Stars scored all of their runs in the first two innings to beat Jonesboro 6-1 and claim the 16-18-year-old North Arkansas Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament at Veterans Park.

The back-to-back champs advanced to the Southwest Regional at Eagle Pass, Texas, to be played later in the month.

Siloam Springs players Keith Laster, Blake Curry and Will Tucker were on the team.