Betty Jean (Anderson) Cook

Betty Jean (Anderson) Cook, 89, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 5th, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 19, 1931. She lived across the street from the church her family attended, which was Bethel Evangelical Free Church. She graduated early at the age of 17 from Chicago Christian High School in January 1949. She then attended John Brown University, and majored in Elementary Education.

While at JBU, she met the love of her life, Bob Cook. They met the first night of school in the fall of 1949 at a bonfire at the bottom of the 100 steps. Betty was a telephone operator at JBU, and soon after they met, Bob picked up a ringing phone in the boys' dorm, and Betty was on the other end. They both claim neither one made the call, and said, it must have been God that rang the phone because He wanted them together! They talked for a while, and Bob asked Betty out on their first date. They were married on December 23, 1950, and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Bob served in the army and Betty joined him in England for 18 months. They lived in Griffith, Indiana, Holland, Michigan (where Bob attended Hope College), Clarendon Hills, Illinois, Ludington, Michigan, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Betty was a substitute teacher, a beloved preschool teacher, church pianist, sang in the church choir, and also taught the 4/5 year old Sunday school class in Ludington with Bob for many years. She went to many ladies' Bible studies. But her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She always had her house decorated for all seasons and holidays, and welcomed all into her home. Her kids, grandkids, and now great-grandkids were her pride and joy. Her nieces and nephews were very dear to her also. She loved her Savior with all her heart, adored her husband, put family first, and loved people.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Cook; parents, Ernest and Helna (Rydbeck) Anderson; and brothers Ray and Bud Anderson; and sister Lucille Mulholland Bos. She is survived by daughter, Becky Lloret and husband Andrew, of Dallas Texas; daughter, Sue Mellema and husband Dan, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and son David Cook and wife Stacey of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She had seven grandkids, Kim, Drew (fiancée, Ashley), Matt (Danielle), Jeremy (Kristen), Brian (Lauren), Lauren, and Alyssa (Austin). She had nine great-grandkids, Briana, Penelope, Sam, Noah, Piper, Shepherd, Susannah, Henry, and Holly.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sager Creek Community Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. For the funeral service, guests will be limited to 245 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

David Wayne Dearinger

David Wayne Dearinger, 55, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 22, 1965, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Paul E. Dearinger and Judith S. Pair Starkey. He worked as an accountant previously for Hanke Brothers Siding Company.

Survivors include his mother, Judy Starkey of Siloam Springs; his father, Paul Dearinger of Saginaw, Mich.; and his sister, Terri Bryant of St. Augustine, Fla.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. For the memorial service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Ruby 'Frances' Golden

Ruby 'Frances' Golden, 101, died on July 3, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1918, in Edmond, Okla., to Arna Clinton and Nellie Jane (Barber) Gullett. She lived a full and adventurous life, traveling across the country to Oregon with her family several times as a child. In addition to being a wife and mother, she found great satisfaction in her work as a nurse. She enjoyed crafting, painting, and poetry but she especially loved her flowers.

She was preceded in death by three sons; three stepchildren; all 10 of her siblings; and many other family members.

She is survived by her son, Bill Hediger; her daughters, Myrna Keith, Gayle Brandon, Susan Philpott, Sandy Bradley; her step-children Fred Reinhardt and Gloria Fowler; 33 grandchildren; and more than 100 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Springtown Cemetery, Springtown, Ark.

Edward Ray Hufford

Edward Ray Hufford, 74, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 19, 2020, at the Earlene Howard Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

He was born on June 14, 1946, in Lebanon, Mo., to William Hufford and Elsie Fisher Hufford. He was a machinist for Webb Wheel for 34 years and also worked in maintenance for Simmons, Cobb and worked for Cooks Poultry Venture in Decatur, Ark., until he was 73. He was also a farmer, who enjoyed cutting wood, and was a great mechanically-minded person who could fix anything.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Hufford; and one sister, Mary Turner.

He is survived by his three children, Debbie Potter and husband Melvin of Rose, Okla., Billy Hufford and wife Amy of Siloam Springs, and Renae Dozier and husband Steve of Grove, Okla.; one brother, Jerry Hufford of Springdale; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs.

