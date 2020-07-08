Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville now offers outpatient imaging and outpatient lab services at the new facility located at 1255 S. Shiloh in Fayetteville. Patients with a doctor or provider's order will be able to utilize the location for lab work, CT scan and X-rays.

"The emergency department is designed to provide faster, more convenient access to emergency care for people living south of Fayetteville," said Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Emergency Department Director Brandy Stefonek. "We want to be a resource the community can use for their medical needs -- especially those in Fayetteville and living south of Fayetteville. We know a lot of people have to travel throughout Northwest Arkansas to see specialists. By offering these outpatient services in Fayetteville, it allows us to serve our patients in an additional location, bringing convenience with a hometown feel to your healthcare experience."

The 10,300-square-foot facility houses advanced technology, including a CT scanner. The 24/7 emergency department is an extension of services for Northwest Health, operating as a department of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital designating it as a Level IV trauma center with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Because of the covid-19 virus, patients are asked to maintain social distance of at least 6 feet when in the facility and to wear a mask that covers nose and mouth when entering the facility.

Ask your provider for more information on how to schedule your imaging or lab work today.