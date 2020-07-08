WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Fire department will host its annual donation dinner on July 11 at the fire house.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at 292 North New Life Ranch Road, Colcord, Okla., according to Fire Chief Bob Coleman. The fire department plans to serve hamburgers and hot dogs and allow guests to view the fire trucks up close, Coleman said.

"Our biggest deal is we want people to see where their donations go to," Coleman said.

There will be a $5 fee per person for the cost of the food, Coleman said. Residents and businesses will also have the opportunity to pay their donations to the fire department in person, he said. Donations are $30 per house and $100 per business, Coleman said. Proceeds will go towards supplying the fire department with equipment, gear and maintenance, he said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic there will be changes to this year's event, Coleman said. There will not be any prizes given out or silent auction held because of the pandemic, he said. Usually the fire department hosts the donation dinner at Mosley School, but the school was unavailable this year due to the pandemic, Coleman said.

There will be other differences this year. Guests will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced by requiring only four or five guests to enter at a time, Coleman said. The reason for allowing so few people in at a time is a lot of senior citizens come and hang out so the idea is to keep them safe, Coleman said.

There will also not be any live entertainment this year because of the smaller venue, nor will there be any political candidates speaking at the event.

"We are trying to look after our own community as well as our own staff," Coleman said.

Coleman wants everyone to remain safe and come out, see the trucks, have a good meal and a pleasant evening.