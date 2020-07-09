Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily covid-19 briefing. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 2:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 25,246 Thursday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 305.
Check back to watch the live video.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.