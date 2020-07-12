Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs offensive linemen, from left, Alexis Miranda, Martin Reyes and J.P. Wills simulate a blocking scheme as quarterback Hunter Talley receives the snap along with Camden Collins in the backfield during practice last week at Panther Stadium.

The Siloam Springs football team is pressing toward its first scheduled fall football practice until the Panthers are told otherwise.

The Panthers wrapped up another week of offseason workouts on Thursday morning on the heels of an Arkansas Activities Association announcement earlier in the week that said the AAA is preparing to resume athletics and activities this fall.

"We're preparing like there's going to be a season," said head coach Brandon Craig. "We've been doing that all summer. The announcement gives us confirmation with what's already been stated."

On Tuesday afternoon, the AAA released the following statement on social media.

"The Arkansas Activities Association is preparing to resume activities and athletics this fall in accordance with the regular AAA calendar. These preparations are contingent upon compliance with all directives as issued by the Governor's office and Department of Health.

"In collaboration with the NFHS, AAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, Coach's and Official's Advisory Committees, and other affiliated activity committees, plans are being formulated to comply with all directives and safely return to participation.

"All states contiguous to Arkansas have indicated they are making similar plans to begin as scheduled to this fall. Plans are also being discussed at all levels in regard to adjustments to the calendar if necessary."

Craig said Thursday that a lot is still up in the air, but the team has to be ready if given the green light.

"Everybody's in the exact same situation," Craig said. "We don't know what everything is going to look like. But we're hoping that we're going to have a season, and that's all we can really do. ... We are aware that at any moment that could change -- as coaches. I'm not sure the kids need to worry about that or think about that. They just need to focus on improving and getting better and getting prepared."

Other than not having team camps and 7 on 7 competition or being able to have contact, the Panthers have worked out according to normal summer plans.

"We're kind of at the point where we're always at at this time," Craig said. "I feel good about where our kids are conditioning wise. They're making some pretty big breakthroughs. The football aspect of it obviously, we haven't been able to go as far as we want to go. We're in the same boat as everybody else."

After workouts on Thursday, Craig singled out the efforts of Jared Clark, Keegan Soucie, Jace Sutulovich for giving great effort. He also said Christian Ledeker and Camden Collins have also stood out.

"We have a really good group of kids," he said. "Those guys are really stepping up and busting their tails when they're here. I mean there's a pretty good list of kids that are working extremely hard. The key is that can we get everybody just to give everything they've got? It's hard to do because you get to that point where your brain is telling you to stop and you can still push through and fight a little bit more."

The Panthers have 12 workouts left before the scheduled start of fall practice on Aug. 3.

"Our message is we have 12 workouts left until the first day of practice," Craig said. "That's our message right now. Unless someone tells us differently, then that's what we plan on doing."