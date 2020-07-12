Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | July 12, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

June 29

• Luis Fernando Hernandez, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 30

• Kyle Dean Spence, 35, cited in connection with littering and commercial littering.

• Brandon Eugene Doss, 39, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.

July 1

• Dakota Cheyenne Buckaloo, 22, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Dakota Cheyenne Buckaloo, 22, arrested in connection with revocation of probation.

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Kurtis Ryan Hubbard, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

July 2

• Rogelio Nieto Martinez, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Rachel Marie Nalley, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kristy Lee Marrier, 42, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Anthony Lee Gilbert, 34, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; tampering with physical evidence.

• Ricardo Ernesto Monge, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mason Lawrence Lobb, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.

July 3

• Hugh Desmond Grant, 21, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Raymond Peraza Ayuso, 27, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Van Patrick Neely, 56, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; speeding; careless prohibitive driving.

• Hugh Desmond Grant, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree.

• Jacqueline Nicole Gosney, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Amy Elizabeth Darnell, 40, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Hugo Manuel Martinez-Espinoza, 37, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; careless/prohibitive driving; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving or boating while intoxicated.

July 4

• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card; failure to appear.

• Allison Chase Peterson, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Shasta Lee Bulmer, 42, cited in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Jordan Ray Andrade, 22, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

July 5

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 21, cited in connection with theft of motor fuel.

• Yulissa Martinez, 22, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering -- third degree; aggravated assault on a family or household member.

