The city board passed Resolution 34-20 encouraging citizens to wear face masks and business owners to require them from their patrons during Tuesday's board meeting.

The resolution passed with a 6-1 vote with director Reid Carroll being the lone "no" vote. The resolution does not mandate people to wear a mask, simply an encouragement, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

Carroll was the only one to vote against the mask resolution because he felt it infringed on the rights of people.

"This resolution takes us to the brink of the overstepping of our liberty," Carroll said.

Carroll quoted parts of the Declaration of Independence and said the ideology of wearing a mask has introduced a new prejudice. People who don't wear masks ridicule those who do and people who wear masks shame people who don't wear masks, saying they don't care about others.

Patterson is also working on a pledge campaign where businesses will sign a form pledging to require patrons to wear masks while in their establishment, Patterson said. Citizens also will have the opportunity to sign the pledge, he said.

Businesses who sign the pledge will receive a decal to print off and place on their door, plus have their establishment listed on a separate page on the city's website letting citizens know they support the wearing of masks, Patterson said.

The idea came from Director Carol Smiley, who had sent Patterson information on a similar pledge, which was done in Topeka, Kan., called Topeka Promise. Other cities in Northwest Arkansas such as Rogers and Springdale are offering similar programs.

One member of the public addressed the board on the issue. Rhonda Hostler, a registered nurse with 26 years of experience, said she would like the board to mandate the wearing of masks.

"This is not a political issue," Hostler said. "This is a virus that we currently do not know everything about."

Hostler said one way to slow or stop the spread of the virus is to provide layers between people. A person wearing a mask is one layer, she said. Another person who social distances adds another layer, if that person is also wearing a mask, it is a third layer, Hostler said.

"In a perfect world you would all listen to professionals or experts telling us what to do," Hostler said. "If you take a trip to Walmart you will see that people are refusing to do so."

Hostler added, most people will have little to no symptoms of the disease but those who are elderly or have health problems will suffer greatly. She concluded by saying they both have tough jobs to do. Hostler's job is to educate the public on wearing masks and the city's job is to help protect the citizens while the world gets ahead of this whole situation.

During discussion of the resolution, there were mostly positive responses. Director Lesa Rissler said she has a daughter with a collapsed lung who falls into the vulnerable population category. She said people have been kind and even if they do not wear masks they try not to approach her.

"I like the idea that we are encouraging people to wear the mask," Rissler said.

Directors Carol Smiley and Brad Burns spoke about the importance of remaining safe and wearing a mask is one way. Director Mindy Hunt said she asked Patterson to have the Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Siloam Springs conduct unofficial polls of businesses and residents to see where they stand on the mask issue.

There were two questions on the survey: As a business owner are you in favor of requiring masks and as a citizen of Northwest Arkansas are you in favor of masks being required?

Chamber Presient Arthur Hulbert said out of 470 people polled 99 answered. He said 47 people answered yes to question one and 44 people said yes to question two. The percentage breakdown was 46 percent of business owners in favor of masks and 46 percent of citizens in favor of masks. One person said he was in favor of asking for people to wear masks but not enforcing it.

Main Street Siloam Springs surveyed 100 people, according to Director Stacy Morris. Of those 100 people 65 people answered the first question and 22 skipped the question, while 86 people answered the second question. The percentage breakdown was 75 percent of business members were in favor of masks and 80 percent of citizens were in favor of requiring masks.

Hunt also said people who don't want to wear a mask or do not want to visit a business requiring masks may want to ask the business if they provide curbside pick-up or delivery.

Other business included:

• Approving the 2021-2022 city board goals.

• Approving a grant application through ArDOT State Aid Street Program for up to $300,000 for the Holly Street and West University Street Mill and Overlay.

• Approving a contract to lease nine police vehicles through Enterprise Lease Fleet Management for $130,360.

• Approving the submission of an FAA grant application for $377,160 through the FAA Airport Improvement Program and the FAA CARES ACT and a contract bid from Broadway Electric for $308,060 to complete the Taxiway Lighting Rehabilitation project at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

• Placing Ordinance 20-13 concerning the rezoning of the 4200 to 4300 block of Highway 412 East from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its third reading and then voting on the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-15 regarding the vacation of unnamed right-of-way at 2100 Hwy. 412 E. on its second and third reading and then voting on the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-17 concerning the Arkansas Natural Resource Commission Bond Issue for the water treatment plant upgrade on its first, second and third readings and voting on the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-18 regarding the rezoning of the 700 to 1000 block of Highway 16 South from R-2 (Residential Medium) to P-D (Planned Development) on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-19 concerning the annexation of 53.63 acres at the 2300 block of Lawlis Road on its first reading.

• Approving Resolution 32-20 regarding the final plat development permit for the 100 block of North Lincoln Street and 106 N. Country Club Road.

• Approving Resolution 33-20 concerning the significant development permit for New Life Church.

• Approving Resolution 35-20 regarding amending procedures and organizational matters for the board of directors.

• Approving Resolution 36-20 recognizing and supporting police officers and law enforcement professionals.