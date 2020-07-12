John Brown University director of athletics Robyn Daugherty announced Wednesday afternoon the hiring of Chris Cole (JBU Class of 1987) as the next head coach of the men's soccer program.

"I am very thankful that Chris is joining our staff," said Daugherty. "I believe he is the right person to lead this team and I believe the student-athletes will thrive under his leadership."

The program's fifth head coach takes over a team that finished 17-4-1 (8-1-0 Sooner Athletic) in 2019, a season that included the program's first-ever SAC regular season title, second-ever SAC tournament title (2002) and matching the all-time single-season win mark (1993). The Golden Eagles went on to make its sixth appearance in the NAIA National Championships.

Previous head coach Brenton Benware announced his resignation last month.

"I am grateful to God and JBU for the opportunity," Cole said. "It is a privilege to return to JBU, where I played, met my wife, and where both of my sons played. I look forward to coaching with an excellent staff, in leading such a quality group of young men, and hope to build on the success of last season while honoring God in all we do. Christ over all."

Cole spent the last 17 years at Grace International School in Thailand as a coach, teacher and athletics director. While serving as the boys soccer and boys futsal head coach, he also served as middle school and religious studies (secondary) department head. While at Grace, the boys soccer squad captured the Chiang Mai Athletic Conference (CMAC) tournament title 12 of the 14 years Cole manned the helm of the squad. As athletics director, Cole oversaw sport offerings from third through 12th grade, including boy's and girl's soccer, basketball, volleyball, swimming, cross country and badminton.

Before a two-year stint at Galatian Academy in Ankara, Turkey, Cole spent seven seasons at NCAA II Colorado Christian from 1989-96. After a pair of seasons as assistant coach, Cole took the reins of the program for five years in Lakewood, Colo.

The tall center defender played at JBU for four seasons (1984-87), appearing in 61 contests and racking up three goals and one assist (nine points) from the back line. The three-time NCCAA All-District selection led John Brown to a 35-26-9 (.658) record over the four seasons and helped the Golden Eagles to an NCCAA National Championship as a freshman. While he patrolled the back line, JBU allowed a 1.49 goals-against average during his collegiate career.

The December 1987 graudate earned a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism and while coaching at Colorado Christian, completed his Master's in Education at Regis University in 2003.

Cole and his wife, Kellie, will make the transition from Thailand to Siloam Springs shortly. The couple have three adult children, Jessica, Cameron '13 and Corey '16. Like their father, both Cameron and Corey enjoyed four-year careers at JBU.

Former coaches and players associated with the program praised the hire.

Said former JBU coach Bob Gustavson, who coached from 1980 to 2008, "Chris is a great hire for JBU and the men's soccer program. Chris was an outstanding player as he anchored a stingy back line as a strong central defender. He was smart, athletic and a terrific leader on and off the field. When we were first growing the program in the early 1980s, Chris provided a great role model for his teammates to follow. He was a solid, Christian young man who provided us with the foundation on which to build the program."

Said Stephen Bos (1990-93): "I am so excited that Chris brings a rich understanding of the ethos and legacy of the men's soccer program at John Brown University. His coaching experience, leadership skills and discipleship focus will be key assets for him as he works with this current group of very talented student-athletes."