Corinne Crain

Corinne Crain, 96, formerly of Gentry, Ark., died July 7, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ark., to Robert and Catherine McReynolds. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and canning vegetables from her garden. Her life passion was working in child care and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Masters and wife, Sharon of Gentry, Ark.; two daughters, Gayla Sandlin and husband Pat of Fayetteville, and Mary Ezell and husband, Jerry of Bixby, Okla.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service took place on July 10, 2020, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Pastor Charles Jennings officiating. Burial was at Gentry Cemetery.

Please make memorial gifts to the American Diabetes Association of 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.

Zula Louann Graham

Zula Louann Graham, 75, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2020, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab.

Zula was born February 17, 1945, at home in Keota, Oklahoma, to Walter and Bertha Mizell-Parker. On May 29, 1971, she married Ronald C. Graham in Gentry, Arkansas. She received her Master's Degree in Education and pursued her passion as a 2nd Grade Teacher at Gentry Public Schools. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart and enjoyed reading, learning about and teaching others about Missionaries who spent their lives telling others about Him.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Parker and Vernon Parker; one nephew, Trent Parker

She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Graham of the home; one daughter, Gina McAdoo and husband, Jimmy of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two brothers, Walt W.D. Parker and Tom Parker and wife, Janet both of Keota, Okla.; two grandchildren, Stephen and Esther Baker; three nieces, Linda Satterlund, Jana Kilpatrick, and Andrea Kates; and many other loved ones.

The visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the large worship center in Covenant Church of Siloam Springs. For the visitation, guests will be required to wear their own face mask, per guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

The funeral service will follow on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Covenant Church in Siloam Springs with Pastor Tom Parker, Tad Thompson, Samuel Marney, and Nate O'Brien officiating. For the funeral, guests will be required to wear their own face mask, per guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Deanna Mae Holder

Deanna Mae Gregory Holder, 56, of Greenbrier, Ark., died July 6, 2020, at Conway Regional Hospital in Conway, Ark.

She was born July 31, 1963, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Dennis M. and Barbara Gregory. She married Mark Holder on March 28, 2002, and she most recently worked as a sales manager for Globalscape Inc. She was a member of Watts Baptist Church for many years and attended Siloam Springs Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of the home; two sons, Lee and Mitchell Holder of Greenbrier, Ark.; two sisters, Judi Bradshaw and Jeanie Nichols both of Watts, Okla.; and two brothers, Dennis W. Gregory of Watts and Rex Gregory of Siloam Springs.

Funeral services were July 10, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was at Watts Cemetery in Watts. For the funeral service, guests were limited to 150 people and everyone was be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Roxie Betty Lee Tate

Roxie Betty Lee Tate, 86, of Watts, Okla., died July 5, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 22, 1934, in Muskogee, Okla., to Benjamin and Mary Bennett. She married Stevie Ray Tate and worked as a nurse's aide.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Steve; one sister; and five brothers.

Survivors include her sons, Rocky Hollis of Tulsa, Okla., Benjamin Tate and wife Terri of Langley, Okla., Silas Tate of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and Thomas Tate and wife Zelda of Watts; daughters, Rethel Miller and husband Larry of Oregon, Rita Pollard and husband Bob of West Siloam Springs, and Velma Parvin of Watts; several grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Cecil Bennett of California.

Graveside services were July 10, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery in Chewey, Okla.

Maria del Rosario Umaña

Maria del Rosario Umaña, 85, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died in her sleep July 7, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born on June 15, 1935 in Lislique departamento La Union, El Salvador, to Rosa Umaña and Maria Euctinia Flores de Umaña. She married Jose Nicolas Nieto in El Salvador. She moved to Siloam Springs in 1993 from Los Angeles, Calif. She worked for Simmons Foods Inc. before retiring when she was 67.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Nicolas Nieto; brother, Jose Gustavo Umaña; and sister, Maria Eva Umaña.

She is survived by seven children, Noemi del Carmen Umaña, Maria Elizabeth Umaña, Guadalupe Umaña, Jorge Nieto, Guillermo Nieto, Jose Nicolas Nieto, and Iris Mariel Nieto; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Maria Irma Umaña, and Elva del Carmen Umaña.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia, Siloam Springs, with Pastor Johnny Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Patricia Ann Williamson

Patricia Ann Williamson, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, in her home.

She was born July 8, 1951 in Stockton, Calif. to James and Anna Mae Willowby-Ennis. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Troy Ennis; and sister-in-law, Joy Ruth Ennis.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Williamson of the home; two sons, David Williamson II and wife, Stacie of Highfill, Ark., and Mark Williamson and wife, Elicia of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Sandra Botts and husband, Johnny of Colcord, Okla.; one brother, Jim Ennis of Gentry, Ark.; one sister, Janet Ward and husband Tom of Siloam Springs; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation, guests will be required to wear their own face mask, per guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Springtown Cemetery located in Springtown, Ark.

