Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose Tuesday to just shy of 30,000, while eight additional people have died, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

During his briefing, Hutchinson said cases rose by 794, bringing the state’s overall total to 29,733 since the virus was first reported in Arkansas in March.

Of the 794 new cases, 33 were found in correctional facilities, according to state Health Secretary Nate Smith. According to Smith, 761 were reported in the community.

In addition, six more patients were hospitalized, moving that total to 445. The number of people on a ventilator increased by two, to 91.

Eight additional people have died as a result of the illness, bringing the state’s death toll to 331.

Hutchinson said 6,563 tests had been administered over the past 24 hours.

According to the governor, Pulaski County saw the highest increase in cases, with 111, followed by Washington County with 68, Sebastian County with 52, Pope County with 41, Johnson County with 37, Benton County with 36, and Craighead County with 29.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 28,939 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 323.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s69u_pJHG4w]