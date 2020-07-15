Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Tiedown roping will be among the events featured at the rodeo.

The 62nd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo returns to town this week, but it will have a different look to it thanks to the covid-19 pandemic.

The rodeo will be held at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, nearly a month from its usual time in the third week of June.

The Siloam Springs Rodeo and Riding Club was unable to get approval for the rodeo in June but worked to get it approved for this week.

"It was quite an undertaking to get it approved," said Karen Davis, spokesperson for the club. "We want everybody to come out and have fun and be safe."

A lot of the usual events will go on as scheduled, according to Davis, but there will be some notable changes.

For starters, the annual Street Dance, which is typically on the Wednesday night before the start of the rodeo, will not take place.

There will not be a Special Kids Rodeo on Friday, nor will there be a parade on Saturday, all due to concerns of covid-19.

"It's the most important thing we do," Davis said of the Kids Rodeo. "It wasn't possible this year with everything that's going on. We certainly don't want anybody to get sick."

Also, the following regulations are in place, according to a June 26 post on the Siloam Springs Rodeo and Riding Club's Facebook page.

• Masks need to be worn to your seat. Once you are shown to your seat then you may remove it.

• If you are practicing social distancing walking around, no mask is necessary. If you are closer than 6 feet to anyone you need to wear a mask.

• Seating will be staggered at every other row and families will be seated together. If the row is designated no seating there will be someone watching over that.

• We will have designated entry and exit gates on each side of the arena. Please obey the signs!

• Lawn chairs and blankets are acceptable as long as you distance properly.

"We certainly never dreamed of this happening," the post stated. "Hopefully by next year we can be back to our normal. This is the only way we can have our rodeo per our health department. We really want to have a great rodeo as usual and for everyone to be safe! Thank you in advance for your cooperation."

Tickets are $10 for adults 13-and-up, while children ages 7-12 are $5 and children 6-and-under get in free.

Thursday night is Kids Night with any kids 12-and-under receiving free admission with a paid adult.

Mutton busting is nightly at 7:30 p.m. Entries for mutton busting and junior barrels begins at 6 p.m. at the north concession building.

The Kids Grand Entry will be at 7:45 p.m., followed by the Main Grand Entry at 8 p.m.

The Butler Creek Boys are scheduled to sing the national anthem each night.

The rodeo will also feature rodeo clown Michael "Goobie" Smith and the Ozark Rounders all three nights.

Events being held are bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, senior barrel racing, ladies breakaway, ranch saddle bronc and junior barrel racing.

Davis said signage will be up directing people to handwashing and sanitation stations.