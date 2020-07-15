Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Nathan Roggenbuck, owner of The Bubble Company of Wisconsin, created giant bubbles for children at the 45th annual Dogwood Festival. Roggenbuck was one of more than 180 vendors at the festival. The event took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Siloam Springs and included plenty of crafts, festival food and entertainment. For more pictures, see page 6A.

The annual Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 14, the decision was made to cancel the festival because the chamber felt the festival could not occur safely without significant changes given from the directives issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health, said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The Dogwood Festival, which is typically held in April, was already rescheduled twice this year hoping there would be a decline in coronavirus cases in Northwest Arkansas. However when this did not occur, the chamber and the Dogwood Committee made the difficult decision to cancel the Dogwood Festival, Hulbert said.

"We would like to thank the Dogwood Committee, the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the City of Siloam, vendors, and sponsors, for their endless efforts and many hours trying to make the Dogwood Festival happen this year," Hulbert said. "We will start the process of working toward a great Dogwood Festival in April 2021 and we expect it to be the best Dogwood Festival ever."