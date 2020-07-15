Delmar Jones, a fugitive from Columbus, Ohio, was found living in Siloam Springs.

The Siloam Springs Police Department received information on July 10 that Jones was residing in Siloam Springs, according to a press release from Captain Derek Spicer. There was a warrant for Jones' arrest out of the state of Ohio for a parole violation on an original charge of aggravated robbery and was considered armed and dangerous, Spicer said.

SSPD's Street Crime Unit, in cooperation with the patrol division investigated Jones' whereabouts and successfully apprehended Jones without incident at a residence in Siloam Springs, Spicer said. Jones is currently in the Benton County Jail awaiting extradition, Spicer said.