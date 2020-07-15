Photo submitted Emily Myers of Siloam Springs will perform this week with the Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

You could say bits and bridles run in Emily Myers' blood. Both Myers' mother and grandmother rode horses, so naturally, they sought out Emily's interest in the animal as well. Today, Myers works with her horse, Annie, and trains as a routine rider for the Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders, a horsemanship performance team.

The Ozark Rounders was established in 1995 to serve as ambassadors for the Rodeo of the Ozarks, according to the organization's website. The team is comprised of 26 performers this year, according to the organization's website.

Myers began riding horses at four years old and she grew up pursuing an interest in horses and animals. She joined the Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders as an ambassador when she was nine years old, as well as Future Farmers of America and 4-H through the Siloam Springs public school system.

"I love getting to work with horses and see things at the rodeos," Myers said. "At the Springdale rodeo, big names go to that one. Barrel races, tiedown ropers -- people that are really good at what they do."

While she isn't currently training to compete in rodeos, she said she has an interest in barrel racing and breakaway roping.

As an Ozark Rounders routine rider, Myers trains alongside flag girls and other routine riders. Routine riders train to perform at three rodeos a year, namely Rodeo of the Ozarks in Springdale, the Siloam Springs Rodeo and the Sallisaw Lion's Club Rodeo in Sallisaw, Okla. Flag girls assist routine riders in attending rodeos and heed the teachings of routine riders so they may one day become a routine rider, Myers said.

Having climbed the ranks of the Ozark Rounders, Myers said being in a position to teach others about horses and riding is her favorite part about what she does.

"When I was that young, I remember wanting to have people show me what it was like," she said. "So I try to do that the best I can with younger kids because if they get into it at a young age, they'll stick with it."

The Ozark Rounders is coached by Sach and Codi Oliver, according to the organization's website. Anyone interested in more information about the Ozark Rounders can visit rodeooftheozarks.org.