50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

The Siloam Springs disposal plant, when fully operational in mid-October, would be one of the most efficient and highly advanced facilities in northwest Arkansas.

The $3,123,000 plant would be equipped to return water to Sager Creek "98 to 99% pure," an excellent performance by any standard. The treated water would present absolutely no danger to animal or human life down-stream.

Heavier waste materials removed from the water would be subjected to a recently developed "Zimpro" process - basically "burning without fire." There was to be no odor or other air pollutants due to the fact that the process was flameless and completely enclosed.

The operation of the new facility was to be directed by the current plant supervisor, John Cartwright, who had recently graduated from a special "Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator's Course" held at the University of Arkansas. He received a "Perfect Attendance Award," representing his presence for a 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. class every meeting, four nights a week from Sept. 8, 1969, to July 6, 1970.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Children in Siloam Springs were soon going to be under the confines of a city-wide curfew, after the curfew passed its third reading and was adopted as an ordinance in the Tuesday night meeting of the Siloam Springs Board of Directors.

The curfew was originally introduced a couple of months earlier and had since been through a public hearing, two amendments and several failed amendment attempts.

The curfew ordinance applied to all children under the age of 18. The curfew hours were 11 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights and midnight on Friday and Saturday nights during the school year. The curfew hours during the summer months were midnight every night. The curfew required children to remain home until 6 a.m. the following day.

The city of Siloam Springs was the first municipality in Benton County to pass a curfew for its children. The curfew stemmed from a recommendation by the Northwest Arkansas Youth Task Force which included several law enforcement officials, various other county leaders and concerned citizens.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Siloam Springs was among the final eight teams still playing on Friday night at the VYPE 7-on-7 Tournament at Bentonville High School when the Panthers were eliminated with a 23-22 loss to Magazine.

The Panthers finished the two-day tournament 5-3-1, with those of their losses coming to McPherson, Kan., including a 26-14 score in bracket play on Friday.

McPherson beat Siloam Springs by a lopsided score in the opening game on Thursday, but the Panthers rallied to tie Clarksville before finishing the day with three straight wins.

Siloam Springs defeated Russellville, Farmington and Prairie Grove to finish Thursday's pool play games with a 3-1-1 record. Their sixth game was canceled because Waldron dropped out of the tournament.

The Panthers' three wins gave them another game against Russellville in the double-elimination bracket on Friday and they beat the Cyclones 15-13. That led to another matchup with McPherson, which ended up being a lot closer than the first game.

The second loss to McPherson dropped the Panthers into the loser's bracket, where they defeated Gentry 24-18.

The Panthers then faced Magazine which had eliminated 5A-West Greenwood from competition. The Rattlers then found a way to knock off the Panthers and eliminate them from the tournament.

Lake Hamilton won the tournament with a 20-2 win against 5A-West Greenbrier in the championship.