Jesse Tyler Wilson, 23, was arrested in connection with two counts of aggravated robbery; aggravated assault; two counts of kidnapping; two counts of breaking and entering; residential burglary; nine counts of theft of property (felony); fleeing; and theft of property(misdemeanor), according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Siloam Springs Police Officer Michael Crisler on June 21, 2020.

Wilson was arrested at 218 S. Garrett St., the affidavit states. He is being held in the Benton County Jail and has a surety bond of $100,000, the affidavit states. The bond amount was confirmed by Lt. Shannon Jenkins, public affairs officer for the Benton County Sheriff's Department.

Crisler was dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the area of West Alpine Street and South College Street in reference to an aggravated robbery in progress, the affidavit states. Dispatch stated the caller reported an individual, later identified as Wilson, had pointed a gun at him and attempted to take his vehicle, the affidavit states. Dispatch stated the caller reported the suspect was wearing red shorts, gray jacket and a black mask.

When Crisler entered the area of West Alpine Street and South College Street he was approached by an unknown individual who ran to Crisler's patrol unit and stated, "He went that way," as the witness pointed west from the officer's location, the affidavit sates. Crisler saw a wooded culvert area where the witness pointed and Crisler drove to the driveway of 425 West Twin Springs Street, the affidavit states.

Crisler could not see a way to drive in the area so he proceeded to West University Street then south bound on South Garrett Street, the affidavit states. As he approached the area of South Garrett Street and West Alpine Street Crisler noticed an individual matching the description provided by dispatch carrying a handgun in his right hand, the affidavit states. The individual was later identified as Wilson.

Crisler exited his vehicle and began chasing Wilson, the affidavit states. Crisler ran after Wilson calling for him to stop running and get on the ground, the affidavit states. Wilson continued running, slowing down after he entered a hedgerow, the affidavit states.

The officer pointed his service weapon and ordered Wilson to lay on the ground and keep his hands visible, the affidavit states. As Wilson began to lay on his stomach, Officer Michael Anderson arrived at the location and ordered the suspect to lay on the ground and to drop his weapon, the affidavit states.

Anderson handcuffed Wilson and asked where he threw the gun, the affidavit states. Wilson pointed to the hedgerow. The K-9 unit was brought in to track a possible second weapon, the affidavit states. Wilson later admitted he did not have the weapon with him at the time, the affidavit states.

Crisler found the handgun which was reported stolen on the morning of June 21, the affidavit states. Crisler cleared and secured the weapon and escorted Wilson to the patrol vehicle of Officer Josh Fritz, the affidavit states. Crisler backtracked Wilson's running path and located a brown colored purse and multiple purse items at the southwest corner of a house on 218 S. Garrett St., the affidavit states. Crisler also found driver's licenses belonging to Adam and Hannah Bradford and a hat, the affidavit states.

While waiting for the K-9 unit to finish a male approached Crisler and stated he was Wesley Mahan and he was sitting on his back porch when Wilson walked out of his woods and up on his patio where Mahan was sitting, the affidavit states.

Wilson attempted to open the back door to Mahan's house and asked how to get inside, the affidavit states. Wilson pointed a gun at Mahan, who said Wilson could take the car, the affidavit states. Wilson attempted to get Mahan to go with him, but Mahan refused, the affidavit states.

Wilson then heard police sirens and took off, the affidavit states. When interviewed by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Wilson said he had been into approximately three houses that day and took items belonging to different people, the affidavit states. Wilson is also accused of attempting to kidnap Bradford, the affidavit states. Bradford said he did willingly go with Wilson in order to get him away from Bradford's house where his wife and child were, the affidavit states.